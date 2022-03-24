Constellium to Host and Webcast Analyst Day on April 6, 2022

PARIS, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) today announced details of the live webcast for its 2022 Analyst Day to be held in Muscle Shoals, Alabama. For those attending in person, a tour of the Muscle Shoals facility will follow presentations by members of the Constellium management team.
The conference will start at 9am EDT on Wednesday, April 6 2022, and will include remarks by the following, as well as Q&A sessions. The presentations will conclude at approximately 12pm EDT.
- Jean-Marc Germain, Chief Executive Officer
- Peter Matt, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
- Peter Basten, President, Packaging and Automotive Rolled Products (P&ARP) business unit
- Ingrid Joerg, President, Aerospace and Transportation (A&T) business unit
- Philippe Hoffmann, President, Automotive Structures and Industry (AS&I) business unit
The live video broadcast will be accessible at: https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=614252D0-73A4-4B89-B97B-2C639389EFC5
To participate by telephone, please dial the following numbers and enter access code 1348986.
- U.S.: +1 877 870 91 35
- France: + 33 (0) 1 70 95 03 46
- UK: +44 (0) 2071 928338
- Other: +1 646 741 31 67
To register, visit https://www.constellium.com/2022-analyst-day or contact Constellium Investor Relations at investor-relations@constellium.com.
The presentations will be posted on Constellium’s Investor Relations webpage: https://www.constellium.com/investors
A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations page for three weeks following the event.
About Constellium
Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including packaging, automotive and aerospace. Constellium generated €6.2 billion of revenue in 2021.
Jason Hershiser– Investor Relations
Phone: +1 443 988-0600
investor-relations@constellium.com
Delphine Dahan-Kocher – Communications
Phone: +1 443 420 7860
delphine.dahan-kocher@constellium.com