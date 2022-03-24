Constellium to Host and Webcast Analyst Day on April 6, 2022

PARIS, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) today announced details of the live webcast for its 2022 Analyst Day to be held in Muscle Shoals, Alabama. For those attending in person, a tour of the Muscle Shoals facility will follow presentations by members of the Constellium management team.

The conference will start at 9am EDT on Wednesday, April 6 2022, and will include remarks by the following, as well as Q&A sessions. The presentations will conclude at approximately 12pm EDT.

Jean-Marc Germain, Chief Executive Officer

Peter Matt, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Peter Basten, President, Packaging and Automotive Rolled Products (P&ARP) business unit

Ingrid Joerg, President, Aerospace and Transportation (A&T) business unit

Philippe Hoffmann, President, Automotive Structures and Industry (AS&I) business unit



The live video broadcast will be accessible at: https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=614252D0-73A4-4B89-B97B-2C639389EFC5

To participate by telephone, please dial the following numbers and enter access code 1348986.

U.S.: +1 877 870 91 35

France: + 33 (0) 1 70 95 03 46

UK: +44 (0) 2071 928338

Other: +1 646 741 31 67

To register, visit https://www.constellium.com/2022-analyst-day or contact Constellium Investor Relations at investor-relations@constellium.com.



The presentations will be posted on Constellium’s Investor Relations webpage: https://www.constellium.com/investors

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations page for three weeks following the event.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including packaging, automotive and aerospace. Constellium generated €6.2 billion of revenue in 2021.

Jason Hershiser– Investor Relations

Phone: +1 443 988-0600

investor-relations@constellium.com