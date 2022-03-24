Data Storage Corporation Schedules Fiscal 2021 Business Update Conference Call

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) (“DSC” and the “Company”), a provider of diverse business continuity solutions for disaster-recovery, cloud infrastructure, cyber-security and data analytics solutions, today announced that it plans to host a conference call at 10:00 am ET on Thursday, March 31, 2022 to discuss the company's financial results for the 2021 fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, as well as corporate progress and other developments.



The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll free 888-506-0062 for U.S. callers or for international callers +1 973-528-0011 and using entry code: 283625. A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2763/44979, or on the Company’s Investor Relations section of the website, ir.datastoragecorp.com.

A webcast replay of the call will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations section of the website (ir.datastoragecorp.com) through March 15, 2023. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through April 14, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering conference ID: 44979.

About Data Storage Corporation

The Company delivers and supports a broad range of premium technology solutions from its six technical facilities throughout the USA and Canada focusing on IaaS, data storage and IT management. Clients look to Data Storage Corporation to ensure disaster recovery, business continuity, enhance cyber security, and meet increasing industry, state, and federal regulations. The Company markets to businesses, government, education, and the healthcare industry by leveraging its leading technologies in the creation of their solutions. Through its business units, the Company provides IaaS, SaaS, DRaaS, VoIP, cyber security, data analytics, IBM Power systems and storage hardware with managed IT services. For more information, please visit http://www.DataStorageCorp.com.

