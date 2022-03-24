Enthusiast Gaming Announces Renewal of ExitLag Partnership

LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:EGLX; TSX:EGLX), an integrated gaming entertainment company, is pleased to announce a renewed partnership deal with ExitLag, a Brazilian software company dedicated to a better online experience through gamer-developed technology. ExitLag will continue to leverage Enthusiast Gaming’s extensive Gen Z and Millennial reach, as the Latin American software developer builds its customer base in the United States, with its proprietary technology to improve routing connections for gamers.



The renewed partnership will deepen the relationship between Luminosity Gaming’s creators and esports athletes and ExitLag. ExitLag’s logo will continue to receive prominent placement on the team jersey, and ExitLag will work with the most prominent creators on the Luminosity roster.

“With more than 145 million social followers globally, we know our esports organization, Luminosity Gaming, is well positioned to continue delivering results for ExitLag,” said Adrian Montgomery, CEO of Enthusiast Gaming. “This renewal is further evidence of Luminosity’s strength and reach, the unique relationship our creators have with the gaming community, and their ability to deliver for customers like ExitLag.”

“We are delighted to renew our partnership with Enthusiast Gaming, extending our reach with the North American gaming community through Luminosity Gaming and its entertaining roster of creators,” commented Átila Breowicz, CMO of ExitLag. “This partnership is critical as we continue to build our business in North America and worldwide, providing gamers around the world with a superior gaming experience.”

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is an integrated gaming entertainment company, building the largest media platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage worldwide. Combining the elements of its four core pillars; communities, content, creators and experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity and integrated approach to reach and connect with its coveted GenZ and Millennial audience. Through its proprietary mix of digital media and entertainment assets, Enthusiast Gaming has built a vast network of like-minded communities to deliver the ultimate fan experience.

About ExitLag

ExitLag is a Brazilian software company founded in 2010 and developed by gamers. ExitLag’s software utilizes strategic algorithms for the best route optimization on the market, and its proprietary technology seeks to provide the best game route through mapping out multiple routes and sending the packet through the optimal one. ExitLag guarantees a stable connection through a real-time optimization system that counts on a worldwide server network spread throughout all continents.

In 2019, the Company expanded into the US, moving its headquarters to Florida, in order to establish a deeper connection with the North American market. Since then, the company has become one of the most recommended tunneling services worldwide and remains committed to continually improving services and relationships with its users.

