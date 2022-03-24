The CanadianSME Small Business Magazine proudly presents the third edition of CanadianSME National Business Awards 2021 to acknowledge and celebrate the success of businesses across Canada taking place virtually on April 29, 2022, from 5 pm to 7 pm EST.

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The CanadianSME National Business Awards 2021 is an outstanding event to appreciate and celebrate the success of businesses in Canada. The awards will be held virtually on April 29 from 5 pm to 7 pm EST. The event will also be live-streamed on CanadianSME Facebook and YouTube channels. Small businesses are the backbone of the Canadian economy. While the COVID-19 pandemic presented obstacles, it also left positive effects. Canadian SMEs became more resilient by adopting innovation, digitalization, and new market strategies. The awards aim to acknowledge the innovation and resiliency of Canadian entrepreneurs who are the building blocks of our economy.

The CanadianSME Awards acknowledge the hard work of leading SMEs. A group of proficient judges will assess them. They will be recognized for their diligence and ability to overcome challenges in their business. The awards will also allow entrepreneurs to grow their network and meet fellow business leaders from coast to coast.

CanadianSME National Business Awards 2021 are organized by CanadianSME Small Business Magazine. This magazine provides crucial support to Canadian businesses, and this event aims to recognize Canadian small businesses across the country. The CanadianSME National Business Awards 2021 are representative of merit, distinction, and brilliance in the business world.

About sponsors

The CanadianSME National Business Awards 2021 is an opportunity for corporations to celebrate small businesses. Thus, these awards are sponsored by various sponsors to recognize entrepreneurs in several different categories. For example, the Small Business of the year award of up to 10 employees is sponsored by RBC, and up to 50 employees, are sponsored by UPS. This award will be given to the small businesses that have demonstrated innovation, business planning, and leadership and increased profits throughout the year.

The Nerds On Site is sponsoring the Business Women of the Year Award for the third time. Alexio is a sponsor for Excellence in Data Privacy & Security awards. Mitacs is a Sponsor for the Best Business Innovation award. GoDaddy is the sponsor of the Young Entrepreneur of the Year award category. HP is the sponsor of Black Entrepreneur of the Year, KPMG Enterprise is the sponsor of Entrepreneur of the Year, Zoho is sponsoring the Digital & E-commerce Business of the Year Award. Xero is the sponsor of the Technopreneur of the Year Award.

Lastly, The CanadianSME Business magazine will sponsor the Editor’s choice award.

“Over the last year, we’ve heard countless stories of entrepreneurs and business owners who have turned a challenge into an opportunity and led fearlessly through times of change,” says Don Ludlow, Vice-President of Small Business, Partnerships & Strategy, RBC. “These stories are a testament to the entrepreneurial spirit that runs stronger than ever in our communities. We’re proud to join CanadianSME in recognizing these unstoppable entrepreneurs and small businesses through the National Business Awards 2021.”

“We are honoured to be supporting this important event,” said Paul Gaspar, director, small business for UPS Canada. “While UPS has its part to play in the success of today’s and future business leaders, we too continue to learn much from entrepreneurs like the ones we are celebrating with the CanadianSME Business Awards. Congratulations to all the nominees.”

"At KPMG Enterprise, we are proud to celebrate entrepreneurs and small businesses across Canada and showcase the energy, skills and determination that have made them so successful in the world of business. We are inspired by their passion, hard work and agility, in what has been a challenging year for businesses and communities across the country. The future of entrepreneurship in Canada is bright, and we are honoured to collaborate with entrepreneurs on their growth journey.” Mary Jo Fedy, National Enterprise Leader, KPMG Enterprise

"As the daughter of small business owners, I have a deeply personal understanding of the many challenges entrepreneurs face. While the pandemic has amplified these challenges, it has also enabled small businesses to demonstrate their resilience and innovate. Xero is honoured to sponsor the CanadianSME National Business Awards and recognize the vital role entrepreneurs play in our economy." Faye Pang, Country Manager, Canada at Xero

“Young entrepreneurs are the next generation of small business owners and will be the cornerstone of our society,” said Anne De Aragon, Vice President and Country Manager of GoDaddy Canada. “GoDaddy is proud to support young entrepreneurs as they solve new problems, advance our society and conquer their dreams. We are here to cheer them on every step of the way and provide valuable online tools to help their business flourish.”

“The CanadianSME National Business Awards highlight the excellence of this country’s entrepreneurs, and Zoho is proud to participate as the sponsor of the Digital and E-Commerce Business of the Year Award,” said Chandrashekar LSP, Evangelist at Zoho Canada. “As a provider of 50-plus apps in every major business category, Zoho helps entrepreneurs and their teams succeed every day. We look forward to seeing them recognized for their hard work."

It is a great pleasure to be joining the Canadian SME National Business Awards for 2021, in order to honour and celebrate all of these entrepreneurs who have shown resilience during such tough times. Canada's small businesses are an important part that has helped keep our country running smoothly despite what happened with the COVID-19 pandemic which only makes their importance more relevant now than ever before! I look forward to seeing you all there and presenting the award for “Nerds On Site Business Woman of the Year" Award. Charlie Regan, CEO at Nerds On Site

“Canada’s small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are the backbone of the Canadian economy, employing more than 10 million people across the country. As provinces and territories continue to reopen, SMEs will be critical to ensuring the success of Canada’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. At Mitacs, we are here, ready to support Canadian SMES as they innovate and grow for a prosperous future.” – John Hepburn, CEO, Mitacs.

The CanadianSME Small Business Magazine is grateful to all the sponsors for their generous and genuine support for the CanadianSME National Business Awards 2021 in celebrating business success in Canada.

Learn more about CanadianSME at https://www.smeawards.ca

CanadianSME National Business Awards 2021 will be live-streamed on:

https://www.facebook.com/canadiansme

https://twitter.com/canadian_sme

https://www.linkedin.com/company/canadiansme-business-magazine

About CanadianSME

A national publication with a big vision. CanadianSME signifies the empowerment of Canadian SMEs and aims to pursue this mission with the launch of CanadianSME Business Magazine to equip SMEs with expert knowledge and insights from industry leaders. CanadianSME Business Magazine incorporates compelling content and provides shelter to the business needs of small and medium scale enterprises.

CanadianSME Business Magazine was created through the passion and admiration for entrepreneurs. With SMEs playing such a crucial role in Canada’s business industry and contributing greatly to the economy, CanadianSME was built to provide a much-needed support system for hard-working business owners.

For more information, visit https://www.canadiansme.ca

For more information;

Maheen Bari

info@canadiansme.ca

416 655 0205

905 206 0055

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/20de421f-8117-4b38-981b-94a47157f27a