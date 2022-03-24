Company Announcement No 10/2022
|24 March 2022
Sydbank’s Board of Directors
At the Shareholders’ Committee meeting which took place after the Bank’s AGM, the existing shareholder-elected board members were re-elected.
Consequently the Bank’s Board of Directors consists of 8 members elected by the Shareholders’ Committee: Lars Mikkelgaard-Jensen, Jacob Chr. Nielsen, Gitte Poulsen, Henrik Hoffmann, Janne Moltke-Leth, Jon Stefansson, Susanne Schou and Søren Holm, as well as 4 members elected by the employees: Jarl Oxlund, Jørn Krogh Sørensen, Carsten Andersen and Pia Wrang.
Subsequently the Board of Directors elected Lars Mikkelgaard-Jensen as its chairman and Jacob Chr. Nielsen as its vice-chairman.
