RENAULT GROUP: Availability of the 2021 Universal Registration Document

March 24, 2022

Availability of the 2021 Universal

Registration Document

Boulogne-Billancourt, March 24, 2022 –

Renault announces that the 2021 Universal Registration Document (in French version) has been filed, in ESEF format, with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers – AMF), on March 24, 2022.

The 2021 Universal Registration Document (French version) is available on Renault Group’s website www.grouprenault.com, under “Finance/ Information réglementée”. The English version will be available soon at the following address: https://www.renaultgroup.com/en/finance-2/regulated-information/

The Universal Registration Document includes in particular the Annual Financial Report, the Corporate Governance Report, the statutory auditors' reports and their fees, as well as the information required for the description of the share buy-back programme.

It also includes information relating to Renault Group’s social, environmental and societal responsibility (including the Extra-Financial Performance Declaration).

About Renault Group

Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. Strengthened by its alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors, and its unique expertise in electrification, Renault Group comprises 5 complementary brands - Renault, Dacia, LADA, Alpine and Mobilize - offering sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in more than 130 countries, the Group has sold 2.7 million vehicles in 2021. It employs nearly 160,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer. Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, Renault Group is committed to an ambitious transformation that will generate value. This is centred on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, the Group’s ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040. https://www.renaultgroup.com/en/

