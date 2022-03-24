Paul Hawken to Keynote Virtual Sustainability Symposium 2022

Lake City, Colo., March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an unpredictable and confusing world, one thing is clear: The only way that we will be able to develop solutions for our most pressing environmental problems is through collaboration.

At the virtual Sustainability Symposium 2022: Roadmap to Decarbonization, April 20-21, 12-2 p.m. EST, internationally renowned author and sustainability expert Paul Hawken will deliver a never-before-seen keynote presentation that outlines the framework needed to attain a truly regenerative system. As an added bonus, Green Builder Media is arranging interviews with Paul Hawkin after the symposium.

“The conversation around climate has been mostly focused on carbon and emissions, which is essential, but somehow life got left out of that equation,” Hawken states. “Biodiversity was considered a separate subject. Human wellbeing and social justice were siloed. Climate was mainly a “carbon” problem. Regeneration fuses these aspects together.”

Hawken goes on to say that our climate emergency doesn’t exist outside, above, or around us. It’s not something “other” that we need to fight, tackle or overcome. Hawken shares that the only way to heal a system is to reconnect it with itself. “This is true for immune systems, ecosystems, and economic systems. In so doing, systems regenerate faster and more completely than we could ever imagine.”

Hawken trusts human ingenuity and collaboration, and he is encouraged by regenerative solutions that are being implemented around the world, such as carbon architecture, regenerative agriculture, agroforestry, wilding, and the greening of cities. Best of all, there is no downside to regeneration.

“There are no negative effects,” says Hawken. “Regeneration places life at the center of all actions and decisions. It produces a better life for everyone.”

And who can possibly resist that idea? Join Green Builder Media and hear about landmark topics like:

· Decarbonizing through Sequestration, Carbon Tech, and Intelligent Technologies

· Net Zero Everything (energy, water, carbon, waste)

· Electrification Revolution

· The ESG Imperative

· Understanding the Carbon Emissions Cycle

· A New Valuation Metric for Carbon

· Climate Change Strategies for Risk Mitigation and Increased Profits

· Human-Scale Solutions for Environmental Challenges

