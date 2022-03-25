Correction: Ultimovacs ASA: Annual Report 2021

Oslo, 25 March 2021: Ultimovacs ASA (“Ultimovacs”, ticker ULTI), a clinical stage leader in immune stimulatory vaccines for cancer, announces that the Board of Directors of Ultimovacs ASA has approved the Annual Report for 2021.



“Ultimovacs will remember 2021 as a year of significant financial, business, scientific and clinical achievements, and our momentum continues into 2022.” said Carlos de Sousa, Chief Executive Officer. “Our pathfinder trial of UV1 with pembrolizumab in malignant melanoma has recently provided further encouragement for our Phase II program. We have seen the complete disappearance of tumors in yet another patient, raising the complete response rate in the study to 33%. UV1 immunotherapy appears to be associated with far-reaching effects.”

Please find a PDF version of the annual report, as well as the report in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), as attachments to this release. The Annual Report is also available at the company's website: www.ultimovacs.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Corrections on page 109 and 110.

For further information, please see www.ultimovacs.com or contact:

Jónas Einarsson, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ultimovacs ASA

Email: je@radforsk.no

Phone: +47 480 96 355

Carlos de Sousa, CEO

Email: carlos.desousa@ultimovacs.com

Phone: +47 908 92507

Hans Vassgård Eid, CFO

Email: hans.eid@ultimovacs.com

Phone: +47 482 48632





Attachments