Koios Expands its Retail Foot Print by 230 Additional Stores, West Coast Grocery Chain Raley’s to Begin Carrying KOIOS

Adding to its existing presence on the west coast of the United States, all five KOIOS™ flavours are now being carried in Raley’s stores. Serving the California and Nevada market areas (population 3.87 million), Raley’s is an independent, family-owned, American grocery and retail technology company headquartered in West Sacramento, California. Founded by Thomas P. Raley in Placerville, California, in 1935, the company currently operates more than 230 stores under nine banners in seven states and four Tribal Nations.



DENVER and VANCOUVER, British Columbia., March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koios Beverage Corp. (CSE: FIT; OTC: FITSF) (the "Company" or "Koios") is pleased to announce that Koios’ entire line of canned beverage products will be sold at all locations of Raley’s, a supermarket chain based out of Sacramento, California. In Q1 2021, the Company announced multiple placements of its beverage products with regional grocers in markets on the west coast of the United States including Market of Choice in Oregon , Jensen’s in Southern California , and major natural grocery chain Sprouts Farmers Market , which has a substantial west coast presence, with over one third of its locations (360+ stores across 23 states) in California as well as Washington State1. The Company has also recently announced other developments relating to its expansion efforts which started in 2021 such as an in-house beverage canning facility and distribution agreements with regional and national wholesale partners.

When Tom Raley opened his first grocery store in Placerville, Ca., in 1935, he had grand ambitions of transforming the grocery business. With a zeal for improvement, Tom set about reshaping the way customers shop for food. His innovations—from opening the nation’s first self-service meat counter to housing a grocery store and pharmacy under one roof—were always done with an eye toward making life easier for customers.

From Tom’s vision and hard work grew a family of stores now operating across northern California and Nevada. Under the second-generation leadership of Tom’s daughter, Joyce Raley Teel, and her husband, Jim Teel, Raley’s brought quality and service to a new era for the customer. Joyce’s role in founding Raley’s Food for Families, a nonprofit aimed at helping feed the food insecure in our own neighborhoods, affirmed the West Sacramento-based company’s care for the community. At the age of 91, Joyce Raley Teel passed away in 2022. During her time indirectly and directly in the business, Joyce was the heart of Raley’s, sharing her passion and commitment to team members and the community.

Today, Raley’s remains a family-owned company with Mike Teel, Tom’s grandson, at the helm. Mike has defined the company’s vision and purpose: to infuse life with health and happiness by changing the way we eat, one plate at a time. He has championed health and wellness through the creation of Raley’s exclusive Shelf Guide labeling program and other bold moves to improve the overall food system. Mike has reaffirmed Raley’s commitment to personalized service by advancing convenient online shopping and the Something Extra savings program. Under Mike’s leadership, Raley’s is continually innovating in order to make healthier food more accessible to everyone.

The Raley’s Companies brands include Raley’s, Bel Air, Nob Hill Foods, Raley’s O-N-E Market, Bashas’, Bashas’ Diné Market, Food City, AJ’s Fine Foods, Eddie’s Country Store and FieldTRUE Organic. These brands do business in California, Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, Oregon, Washington and Alaska, as well as the Tribal Nations of Navajo Nation, White Mountain Apache, San Carlos Apache and Tohono O’odham. Raley’s currently employs over 23,000 people. In 2020 their revenues were 3.3 billion dollars.

Koios Chief Executive Officer Chris Miller commented, “We have long maintained that local grocery chains are exceptionally savvy when it comes to building a loyal client base because they can gather and act upon qualitative insights far more efficiently than a large-scale chain. Raley’s is a store that I shopped at as a child and it is a staple in the California and Nevada markets. It is an incredible honor to be working with such an outstanding grocery chain”.

About Koios Beverage Corp.

The Company is an emerging functional beverage company which has an available distribution network of more than 4,400 retail locations across the United States in which to sell its products. Koios has relationships with some of the largest and most reputable distributors in the United States, including Europa Sports, Muscle Foods USA, KeHE, and Wishing-U-Well. Koios uses a proprietary blend of nootropics and natural organic compounds to enhance human productivity without using harmful chemicals or stimulants. Koios products have been shown to enhance focus, concentration, mental capacity, memory retention, cognitive function, alertness, brain capacity and create all day mental clarity. Its ingredients are specifically designed to target brain function by increasing blood flow, oxygen levels and neural connections in the brain.

Koios produces one of the only drinks in the world infused with MCT oil. MCT oil is derived from coconuts and has been shown to help the body burn fat more effectively, create lasting energy from a natural food source, produce ketones in the brain, allowing for greater brain function and clarity, support healthy hormone production and improve immunity. For more information, please visit our website: https://www.koiosbeveragecorp.com .

