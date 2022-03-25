Delisting of Certificates

Nordea Bank Abp, as the issuer, has determined to delist below certificates due to low NAV (Net Asset Value). Last trading day is set to 2022-04-08.
|ISIN
|SE0015668264
|SE0014436648
|SE0016281711
|SE0015668314
|SE0016131999
|SE0013923380
|SE0015941869
|SE0016135339
|SE0016132187
|SE0014827218
|SE0016132260
|SE0017073935
|SE0016795439
|SE0014448379
|SE0016281752
|SE0016134985
|SE0015483714
|SE0014816401
|SE0016132146
|SE0011752781
|SE0015225941
|SE0015236799
|SE0011753268
|SE0015664412
|SE0016134993
|SE0016132179
|SE0015664420
|SE0013925914
|SE0013923323
|SE0013923331
|SE0014825634
|SE0015483656
|SE0014824348
|SE0015498910
|SE0011753060
|SE0015489455
|SE0016135313
|SE0014440954