Delisting of Certificates

Nordea Bank Abp, as the issuer, has determined to delist below certificates due to low NAV (Net Asset Value). Last trading day is set to 2022-04-08.

ISIN SE0015668264 SE0014436648 SE0016281711 SE0015668314 SE0016131999 SE0013923380 SE0015941869 SE0016135339 SE0016132187 SE0014827218 SE0016132260 SE0017073935 SE0016795439 SE0014448379 SE0016281752 SE0016134985 SE0015483714 SE0014816401 SE0016132146 SE0011752781 SE0015225941 SE0015236799 SE0011753268 SE0015664412 SE0016134993 SE0016132179 SE0015664420 SE0013925914 SE0013923323 SE0013923331 SE0014825634 SE0015483656 SE0014824348 SE0015498910 SE0011753060 SE0015489455 SE0016135313 SE0014440954