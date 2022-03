Nordea Bank Abp, as the issuer, has determined to delist below certificates due to low NAV (Net Asset Value). Last trading day is set to 2022-04-08.





ISIN NO0011035438 NO0010896913 NO0010901853 NO0010898760 NO0010908684 NO0010905292 NO0010898877 NO0010910995 NO0010901788 NO0010897267 NO0010917685 NO0010917578 NO0010963374 NO0010963325 NO0010963382 NO0010899131 NO0010905185