Victoria’s Secret & Co. Announces Acquisition of Minority Interest in Frankies Bikinis

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victoria’s Secret & Co. (“Victoria’s Secret” or the “Company”) (NYSE: VSCO) today announced its acquisition of a minority interest in Frankies Bikinis, LLC (“Frankies Bikinis”), a women-founded and women-led beachwear and lifestyle brand located in Venice, California.



Frankies Bikinis was founded in 2012 by then 17-year-old Francesca Aiello and her mother, Mimi Aiello. The brand is widely known and recognized for its innovative, inclusive, and trend-setting aesthetic and laid-back Malibu vibe. Founder and Creative Director Francesca Aiello said, “Victoria’s Secret and Frankies Bikinis are true heritage brands in my eyes; companies that women tie unforgettable memories to, whether that be a first purchase from the brand or a memory of a time wearing it. I have such respect for the transformation that Victoria’s Secret has made over the past few years specifically with diversity and inclusivity, and I believe that together we can continue to bring a new wave of fashion into the swimwear industry for all women of all shapes, all sizes, and all backgrounds. With Victoria’s Secret beside us, Frankies Bikinis will continue to deliver our signature collections that encourage customers to explore their personal style and create looks unique to themselves that make them feel their most confident.”

Martin Waters, Victoria’s Secret CEO, commented “We are excited to be partnering with Francesca and the team at Frankies Bikinis. She has created an aspirational beachwear brand and trend leader in the swimwear category, with room to grow and extend into new categories and attract new customers in the direct-to-consumer channel. Our investment in Frankies Bikinis is a continuation of our efforts to expand partnerships with culturally relevant brands founded by women entrepreneurs.”

The Company invested $18 million for a minority interest and does not anticipate that this investment will have a material impact on the previously communicated first quarter 2022 outlook.

Kegler Brown Hill & Ritter served as legal advisor for Victoria’s Secret. The Sage Group served as exclusive financial advisor to Frankies Bikinis and Ritholz Levy Fields served as legal advisor.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret is the world’s largest intimates specialty retailer offering a wide assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, athleisure and swim, as well as award-winning prestige fragrances and body care. With nearly 1,400 retail stores worldwide and a predominately female workforce of more than 30,000, Victoria’s Secret boasts the largest team of specialty trained bra fit experts worldwide. Victoria’s Secret is committed to inspiring women around the world with products and experiences that uplift and champion them and their journey while creating lifelong relationships and advocating for positive change.

About Frankies Bikinis

Frankies Bikinis is a global online destination for fashion-forward beachwear inspired by Malibu and made in Los Angeles and around the World. Known for high-end fabrics, fashion forward shapes, and cheeky bottoms, our bikinis look great on everybody. Since the company’s inception, Francesca Aiello has evolved the brand into a beach lifestyle brand, expanding product offerings to include ready-to-wear clothing and beauty. Frankies Bikinis designs can be found in better retailers worldwide including Victoria's Secret, Revolve, Intermix, Free People, Kith, and Browns with the biggest assortment available at frankiesbikinis.com.

