BIC: Release of BIC's 2021 Universal Registration Document

Release and Availability of BIC's

2021 Universal Registration Document

Clichy, France – 25 March 2022 – The French version of the 2021 Universal Registration Document was filed with the A.M.F (Autorité des Marchés Financiers: French Financial Markets Authority) on March 25, 2022.

The document is available on BIC’s website in the Investors’ section under Publication as well as on the website of the A.M.F. It is also available at no cost at Société BIC’s headquarters, 14 rue Jeanne d’Asnières | 92611 Clichy Cedex.

The 2021 Universal Registration Document contains XBRL tags (eXtensible Business Reporting Language) for its financial statements, as BIC decided to early adopt the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF).

The document includes:

Extracts from the Integrated Report,

the Annual Financial Report,

the Management report of the Board of Directors for 2021,

the Report on Corporate Governance of the Board of Directors (including the compensation policy for corporate officers), as well as the related Statutory Auditors’ findings,

information related to the fees paid to the Statutory Auditors,

the description of the share buyback program,

the draft resolutions submitted by the Board of Directors’ to the Annual General Meeting to be held on May 18, 2022, as well as the Board of Directors’ report on the draft resolutions.

ABOUT BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday Life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out®, Inkbox and more. In 2021, BIC Net Sales were 1,831.9 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris"," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

CONTACT

Sophie Palliez-Capian

VP, Corporate Stakeholder Engagement

+33 1 45 19 55 28

+ 33 87 89 3351

Sophie.palliez@bicworld.com



Michèle Ventura

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

+ 33 1 45 19 52 98

Michele.ventura@bicworld.com Albane de La Tour d’Artaise

Senior Manager, Institutional Press Relations

+ 33 1 45 19 51 51

+ 33 7 85 88 19 48

Albane.DeLaTourDArtaise@bicworld.com







Isabelle de Segonzac

Image 7

+ 33 6 89 87 61 39

isegonzac@image7.fr

2022 AGENDA

ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED

1st Quarter 2022 Results April 26, 2022 2022 Annual General Meeting 18 May, 2022 1st Half 2022 Results August 2, 2022 3rd Quarter 2022 Results October 27, 2022

