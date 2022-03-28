English Danish

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 21 March to Friday 25 March:



Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 44,355 905,057,020 21 March 2022 140 21,981.5700 3,077,420 22 March 2022 120 22,012.5000 2,641,500 23 March 2022 150 21,898.4000 3,284,760 24 March 2022 150 21,326.6700 3,199,001 25 March 2022 200 20,053.0500 4,010,610 Total 21-25 March 2022 760 16,213,290 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 805 21,333.2767 17,173,288 Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 45,920 938,443,598 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 45,920 938,443,598 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 262,452 5,700,465,034 21 March 2022 703 22,944.1300 16,129,723 22 March 2022 603 22,939.8200 13,832,711 23 March 2022 754 22,631.2700 17,063,978 24 March 2022 754 21,985.2700 16,576,894 25 March 2022 1,005 20,644.7500 20,747,974 Total 21-25 March 2022 3,819 84,351,280 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 2,445 22,087.2689 54,003,372 Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 268,716 5,838,819,686 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 268,716 5,838,819,686

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 146,761 A shares and 697,555 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.36% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 28 March 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

