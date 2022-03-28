Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).                                                                        

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 21 March to Friday 25 March:   
                                  

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)44,355 905,057,020
21 March 202214021,981.57003,077,420
22 March 202212022,012.50002,641,500
23 March 202215021,898.40003,284,760
24 March 202215021,326.67003,199,001
25 March 202220020,053.05004,010,610
Total 21-25 March 2022760 16,213,290
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*80521,333.276717,173,288
Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)45,920 938,443,598
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)45,920 938,443,598
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)262,452 5,700,465,034
21 March 202270322,944.130016,129,723
22 March 202260322,939.820013,832,711
23 March 202275422,631.270017,063,978
24 March 202275421,985.270016,576,894
25 March 20221,00520,644.750020,747,974
Total 21-25 March 20223,819 84,351,280
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*2,44522,087.268954,003,372
Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)268,716 5,838,819,686
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)268,716 5,838,819,686

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.                                    

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 146,761 A shares and 697,555 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.36% of the share capital.                                                                                                                                           
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 28 March 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

