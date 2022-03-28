Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.
As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 21 March to Friday 25 March:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|44,355
|905,057,020
|21 March 2022
|140
|21,981.5700
|3,077,420
|22 March 2022
|120
|22,012.5000
|2,641,500
|23 March 2022
|150
|21,898.4000
|3,284,760
|24 March 2022
|150
|21,326.6700
|3,199,001
|25 March 2022
|200
|20,053.0500
|4,010,610
|Total 21-25 March 2022
|760
|16,213,290
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|805
|21,333.2767
|17,173,288
|Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|45,920
|938,443,598
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|45,920
|938,443,598
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|262,452
|5,700,465,034
|21 March 2022
|703
|22,944.1300
|16,129,723
|22 March 2022
|603
|22,939.8200
|13,832,711
|23 March 2022
|754
|22,631.2700
|17,063,978
|24 March 2022
|754
|21,985.2700
|16,576,894
|25 March 2022
|1,005
|20,644.7500
|20,747,974
|Total 21-25 March 2022
|3,819
|84,351,280
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|2,445
|22,087.2689
|54,003,372
|Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|268,716
|5,838,819,686
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|268,716
|5,838,819,686
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 146,761 A shares and 697,555 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.36% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 28 March 2022
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901
