Venus Concept Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results; Introduces Fiscal Year 2022 Revenue Guidance

TORONTO, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venus Concept Inc. (“Venus Concept” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VERO), a global medical aesthetic technology leader, announced financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Summary & Recent Highlights:

Total revenue of $32.6 million, up $6.8 million, or 26%, year-over-year. U.S. revenue of $16.5 million, up $4.8 million, or 42%, year-over-year. Total subscription and system revenue of $27.7 million, up $6.8 million, or 32% year-over-year.

Gross margin of 70.0%, up 5.3% year-over-year.

GAAP operating loss of $4.1 million, down $6.1 million, or 60%, year-over-year.

GAAP net loss attributable to stockholders of $4.3 million, down $10.4 million, or 70%, year-over-year.

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $2.5 million, compared to a loss of $2.3 million last year.

The Company had $30.9 million and $34.3 million of cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively, and total debt obligations of approximately $77.8 million and $79.6 million as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

On January 18, 2022, the Company announced it had received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) to market the Venus BlissMAX device in the United States.



Management Commentary:

“Fourth quarter revenue results reflect robust global demand from customers and strong execution of our focused commercial strategy,” said Domenic Serafino, Chief Executive Officer of Venus Concept. “We delivered Q4 total revenue growth of 26% year-over-year driven primarily by strong adoption of Venus Bliss and a record quarter for system adoption in our hair restoration franchise which combined to drive a 32% increase year-over-year in total systems and subscription revenue. Q4 revenue increased 42% year-over-year in the U.S. and 14% year-over-year in international markets. Sales to international customers increased 39% on a quarter-over-quarter basis, despite continued global supply disruptions related to COVID-19 which resulted in a backlog for customer purchase orders received of approximately $1.0 million, nearly all of which was fulfilled in the first quarter.”

Mr. Serafino continued: “Our confidence in the long-term outlook for Venus Concept remains high. Our 2022 revenue guidance calls for growth of 20% to 23% year-over-year and we expect to drive continued improvements in our operating leverage, with the goal of generating positive cash flow in the fourth quarter of 2022. Our 2022 growth expectations reflect continued strong system adoption and utilization in our body and hair restoration franchises, specifically, our highly differentiated and recently FDA 510(k) cleared Venus BlissMAX and our ARTAS iX Robotic Hair Restoration systems. We are also very excited about the prospects for our non-surgical robotic technology platform, Aime, which we believe has the potential to disrupt the skin tightening and directional lifting market, beginning later this year. We are targeting an FDA 510(k) submission for a general indication for tissue excision and skin resurfacing by March 31, 2022 and look forward to a limited release of Aime in the fourth quarter of 2022. Importantly, we started enrollment in an IDE clinical study evaluating the safety and efficacy of using Aime for the treatment of moderate to severe facial wrinkles. This study will support our FDA 510(k) submission for a specific clinical indication for treatment of wrinkles on the cheeks which will further expand our annual addressable market opportunity and enhance our long-term growth profile.”

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Revenue by Region and by Product Type:

Three Months

Ended December 31, Twelve Months

Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands) (dollars in thousands) Revenues by region: United States $ 16,495 $ 11,649 $ 53,520 $ 33,987 International 16,139 14,181 52,102 44,027 Total revenue $ 32,634 $ 25,830 $ 105,622 $ 78,014 Three Months

Ended December 31, Twelve Months

Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands) (dollars in thousands) Revenues by product: Subscription—Systems $ 11,135 $ 9,719 $ 45,094 $ 33,428 Products—Systems 16,580 11,199 43,106 28,957 Products—Other (1) 3,901 3,722 13,230 10,858 Services (2) 1,018 1,190 4,192 4,771 Total revenue $ 32,634 $ 25,830 $ 105,622 $ 78,014

(1) Products-Other include ARTAS procedure kits and other consumables.

(2) Services include VeroGrafters technician services and extended warranty sales.





Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Change (in thousands, except percentages) $ % of Total $ % of Total $ % Revenues: Subscription—Systems $ 11,135 34.1 $ 9,719 37.6 $ 1,416 14.6 Products—Systems 16,580 50.8 11,199 43.4 5,381 48.0 Products—Other 3,901 12.0 3,722 14.4 179 4.8 Services 1,018 3.1 1,190 4.6 (172 ) (14.5 ) Total $ 32,634 100.0 $ 25,830 100.0 $ 6,804 26.3





Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased $6.8 million, or 26%, to $32.6 million, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase in total revenue, by region, was driven by a 42% increase year-over-year in United States revenue and a 14% year-over-year increase in international revenue. The increase in total revenue, by product category, was driven by a 48% increase in systems revenue, a 15% increase in lease revenue and a 5% increase in products revenue, offset partially by a 14% decrease in services revenue. The percentage of total systems revenue derived from our subscription model was approximately 40% this quarter, compared to approximately 46% for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased $6.1 million, or 37%, to $22.8 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Gross margin was 70.0%, compared to 64.7% of revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase in gross margin was primarily driven by higher sales of Venus consumables and improved revenue mix of system sales sold under our subscription program, primarily tracing to Venus Bliss.

Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $26.9 million, compared to $26.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The change in total operating expenses was driven by an increase of $3.3 million, or 45%, in sales and marketing expenses and an increase of $0.5 million, or 32%, in R&D expenses, partially offset by a decrease of $3.9 million, or 22%, in general and administrative expenses.

Operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased $6.1 million, or 60%, year-over-year to $4.1 million.

Net loss attributable to stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased $10.4 million, or 70% year-over-year, to $4.3 million, or $0.08 per share. Adjusted EBITDA loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased $0.2 million, or 9% year-over-year, to $2.5 million.





Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results:

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Change (in thousands, except percentages) $ % of Total $ % of Total $ % Revenues: Subscription—Systems $ 45,094 42.7 $ 33,428 42.8 $ 11,666 34.9 Products—Systems 43,106 40.8 28,957 37.1 14,149 48.9 Products—Other 13,230 12.5 10,858 13.9 2,372 21.8 Services 4,192 4.0 4,771 6.2 (579 ) (12.1 ) Total $ 105,622 100.0 $ 78,014 100.0 $ 27,608 35.4





Total revenue for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 increased $27.6 million, or 35%, to $105.6 million. The increase in total revenue, by region, was driven by a 57% increase in United States revenue and a 18% increase in international revenue. The increase in total revenue was driven by a 49% increase in systems revenue, a 35% increase in lease revenue and a 22% increase in products revenue, offset partially by a 12% decrease in services revenue. The percentage of total systems revenue derived from our subscription model was approximately 51%, compared to approximately 54% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

Net loss attributable to stockholders for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 decreased $62.3 million, or 73%, to $23.0 million, or $0.42 per share. Adjusted EBITDA loss for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 decreased $9.5 million, or 47%, to $10.6 million.

Fiscal Year 2022 Revenue Guidance:

The Company expects total revenue for the twelve months ending December 31, 2022 in the range of $126 million to $130 million, representing an increase of approximately 20% to 23%, year-over-year, compared to total revenue of $105.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

Venus Concept Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)

December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,876 $ 34,297 Restricted cash - 83 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $11,997 and $18,490 as of December 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020 46,918 52,764 Inventories 20,543 17,759 Prepaid expenses 2,737 2,240 Advances to suppliers 2,162 2,587 Other current assets 3,758 5,674 Total current assets 106,994 115,404 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Long-term receivables 27,710 21,148 Deferred tax assets 284 884 Severance pay funds 817 685 Property and equipment, net 2,669 3,539 Intangible assets 15,393 18,865 Total long-term assets 46,873 45,121 TOTAL ASSETS $ 153,867 $ 160,525 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables $ 4,913 $ 6,322 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 19,512 20,253 Taxes payable 294 1,132 Unearned interest income 2,678 1,950 Warranty accrual 1,245 1,106 Deferred revenues 2030 1,752 Current portion of government assistance loans 543 — Total current liabilities 31,215 32,515 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term debt 77,325 75,491 Government assistance loans - 4,110 Taxes payable 563 478 Accrued severance pay 911 755 Deferred tax liabilities 46 811 Unearned interest income 1,355 1,778 Warranty accrual 508 533 Other long-term liabilities 348 293 Total long-term liabilities 81,056 84,249 TOTAL LIABILITIES 112,271 116,764 Commitments and Contingencies STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common Stock, $0.0001 par value: 300,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2021 and 2020; 63,982,580 and 53,551,126 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 27 26 Additional paid-in capital 221,321 201,598 Accumulated deficit (180,405 ) (157,392 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 40,943 44,232 Non-controlling interests 653 (471 ) 41,596 43,761 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 153,867 $ 160,525









Venus Concept Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data)

Three Months

Ended December 31, Twelve Months

Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue Leases $ 11,136 $ 9,719 $ 45,094 $ 33,428 Products and services 21,498 16,111 60,528 44,586 32,634 25,830 105,622 78,014 Cost of goods sold Leases 3,015 2,603 10,459 7,899 Products and services 6,782 6,516 21,069 18,724 9,797 9,119 31,528 26,623 Gross profit 22,837 16,711 74,094 51,391 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 10,695 7,390 37,438 26,203 General and administrative 13,957 17,825 45,940 57,882 Research and development 2,253 1,711 8,258 7,754 Goodwill impairment — — — 27,450 Gain on forgiveness of government assistance loans — — (2,775 ) — Total operating expenses 26,905 26,926 88,861 119,289 Loss from operations (4,068 ) (10,215 ) (14,767 ) (67,898 ) Other expenses: Foreign exchange loss (gain) 70 (4,277 ) 2,559 (68 ) Finance expenses 909 1,821 4,955 8,343 Loss on debt extinguishment — 2,938 — 2,938 Loss on disposal of subsidiaries 379 2,141 567 2,526 Loss before income taxes (5,426 ) (12,838 ) (22,848 ) (81,637 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (1,316 ) 2,191 (707 ) 1,181 Net loss (4,110 ) (15,029 ) (22,141 ) (82,818 ) Deemed dividend — — — 3,564 Loss attributable to stockholders of the Company (4,333 ) (14,685 ) (23,013 ) (85,270 ) Income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 223 (344 ) 872 (1,112 ) Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.08 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (0.42 ) $ (2.33 ) Diluted $ (0.08 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (0.42 ) $ (2.33 ) Weighted-average number of shares used in per share calculation: Basic 55,867 42,802 54,466 36,626 Diluted 55,867 42,802 54,466 36,626





Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure defined as net income (loss) before foreign exchange loss (gain), financial expenses, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation and non-recurring items for a given period. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of our financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Accordingly, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA along with other financial performance measures, including net income, and our financial results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently or not at all, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure. We understand that although Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, lenders and others in their evaluation of companies, Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; and although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated will often have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure for analyzing the performance of our core business because it facilitates operating performance comparisons from period to period and company to company by backing out potential differences caused by changes in foreign exchange rates that impact financial assets and liabilities denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar, tax positions (such as the impact on periods or companies of changes in effective tax rates), the age and book depreciation of fixed assets (affecting relative depreciation expense), amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense (because it is a non-cash expense) and non-recurring items as explained below.

The following reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented:





Venus Concept Inc.

Reconciliation of Net loss to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months

Ended December 31, Twelve Months

Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) (in thousands) Net loss $ (4,110 ) $ (15,029 ) $ (22,141 ) $ (82,818 ) Foreign exchange loss (gain) 70 (4,277 ) 2,559 (68 ) Finance expense 909 1,821 4,955 8,343 Loss on debt extinguishment — 2,938 — 2,938 Loss on disposal of subsidiaries 379 2,141 567 2,526 Income tax (benefit)/expense (1,316 ) 2,191 (707 ) 1,181 Depreciation and amortization 1,099 1,109 4,854 4,804 Stock-based compensation expense 466 535 2,068 2,138 Goodwill impairment charge — — — 27,450 Gain on forgiveness of government assistance loans — — (2,775 ) — COVID-19 related bad debts — 5,430 — 11,088 Other adjustments (1) — 845 — 2,280 Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,503 ) $ (2,296 ) $ (10,620 ) $ (20,138 )

(1) For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, the other adjustments are represented by severance and retention payments ($0.5 million and $1.9 million, respectively) and litigation settlement expenses ($0.3 million).

