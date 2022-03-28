ibex to Sponsor the Execs In The Know Customer Response Summit (CRS) Event in Clearwater, Florida

CLEARWATER, Fla., March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced its sponsorship of the Customer Response Summit (CRS) – Clearwater, Florida, an Execs In The Know event, from March 28 to March 30, 2022.



Execs In The Know is a global community of customer experience (CX) leaders focused on providing excellence in customer service and support. At the summit, ibex will host an exclusive session with CX industry expert and Opendoor VP of Sales and Support, Shannon Hodges, on transforming the brand’s CX program into a completely unified, customer-centric operation optimized for growth and customer satisfaction.

The session is scheduled for March 29 at 2 p.m. ET and will include insight on:



The challenges of unifying product-siloed CX

Transforming multiple product experiences into a unified, omnichannel customer experience

Analyzing and scaling the hypergrowth customer journey

The business case for customer-centricity

“We are delighted to be one of the sponsors of the Execs In The Know Customer Response Summit, hosting our special guest and thought leader Shannon Hodges of Opendoor for a chat on how to optimize CX to drive growth and customer satisfaction,” said Bruce Dawson, Chief Sales and Client Services Officer at ibex. “There is a tremendous opportunity for most companies to enhance their CX to deliver greater customer value, boost satisfaction and retention, and grow. ibex is proud to work with some of the world’s great brands, like Opendoor, to provide world-class digital-enabled CX solutions.”

“Everything we do at Opendoor begins and ends with the customer," said Hodges. "We are focused on building the first end-to-end experience for people to buy and sell their home in just a few clicks. When you provide the best experience that is simple, certain and fast, customers will choose you.”

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 34 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.



ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 35,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its Wave X platform, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn .

About Execs In The Know

Execs In The Know brings together customer experience (CX) leaders from across industries in an effort to advance the conversation and set a new agenda for delivering amazing experiences for consumers. As a global community of the brightest minds in CX, Execs In The Know provides opportunities to learn, share, network, and engage to innovate. Operating under the motto, “Leaders Learning From Leaders,” Execs In The Know facilitates many opportunities for community engagement, such as its bi-annual national event, Customer Response Summit; virtual CX series, CustomerCONNECT; and private, online community, Know It All “KIA.” There are also exclusive, laser-focused engagements like industry briefings and executive roundtables. Execs In The Know also guides and informs the industry with a rich tapestry of CX-related content that includes CX Insight magazine, industry research, webinars, blogs, and much more. To learn more about Execs In The Know, visit https://execsintheknow.com.



