Greenhouse Treatment Center Now Offering Evening Intensive Outpatient Treatment

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenhouse Treatment Center, a leading provider of co-occurring mental health and addiction treatment services, has announced the addition of evening IOP treatment to better accommodate patients in receiving continued care while tending to other responsibilities. Greenhouse will begin accepting patients into its intensive outpatient program on Monday, March 28.



IOP is intended for certain patients who have busy lives, but still require structured support to maintain their recovery. It can also be a step-down option for patients who have completed an inpatient or partial hospitalization program.

In this particular program, each patient is assigned a therapist that provides them with weekly individual and family work in addition to at least three hours of group therapy. Patients will delve into underlying issues connected to their substance use, learn more about addiction and develop the skills needed to prevent a relapse.

“We know that COVID significantly increased rates of substance use, and there are now more people who are in need of treatment,” said Tyler Harrell, CEO of Greenhouse Treatment Center. “This program is meant to remove barriers that would prevent individuals from seeking help, and if outpatient treatment is not feasible during business hours, we want to accommodate them and make the support they need more accessible.”

Beginning March 28, evening IOP will take place every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Greenhouse Outpatient Treatment facility located at 2301 Avenue J in Arlington. More information about the program can be found here or by calling (972) 848-0272.

“It was very important for me, personally, to reinstate this program, because it’s certainly needed,” said Harrell. “Alcohol-related deaths increased by more than 25% last year, and the substances making their way through the state are becoming deadlier by the day; there are now new substances that kill just as easily as fentanyl does. There are many people in the state that need support in maintaining their recovery or need help after relapsing. When these people do come to us for help, we don’t want time to be a deterring factor.”