Pax8 Honored with 5-Star Rating in 2022 Partner Program Guide

DENVER, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the best place for IT professionals to buy cloud products, today announced it has been recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, with a prestigious 5-star rating in its 2022 Partner Program Guide.



CRN’s annual Partner Program Guide provides a definitive list of the most notable partner programs from industry-leading technology vendors that provide innovative products and flexible services through the IT channel. The 5-star rating is achieved only by select vendors that deliver the best of the best, going above and beyond in their partner programs to help push growth and positive change.

“This recognition is a testament to the incredible work the Pax8 team members do behind the scenes every day to deliver the best partner experience in the industry,” said Jennifer Bodell, SVP of Global Channel at Pax8. “The Pax8 Partner Program started by offering MSPs the easiest billing and fastest product provisioning in the channel. We have not stopped adding value for partners in the years since, whether it is in Pax8’s Mission Briefings and Bootcamps, or through Pax8 Academy.”

The Partner Program Guide provides the channel community with a deep dive into the partner programs offered by IT vendors, service providers, and distributors. Companies are scored based on their investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication. A 5-star rating helps narrow the field to find the best fit, identifying the most rewarding partner programs and providing crucial insight into their strengths.

The Pax8 Partner Program simplifies the MSPs’ cloud journey through automation that enables instant purchasing of licenses, consolidated billing, and the industry’s quickest provisioning. Our integrations with the leading PSA tools, as well as the education and support Pax8 offers through Pax8 Mission Briefings, Pax8 Bootcamp, and Pax8 Academy, give our partners a painless route to market with top-tier vendors.

“CRN’s Partner Program Guide delves into the strengths of each organization’s partner program in order to honor those that consistently support and promote good change within the IT channel,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “As innovation fuels the speed and complexity of technology today, solution providers want partners that can keep up with and assist their growing business.”

The 2022 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2022 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

To learn more about Pax8, please visit www.pax8.com.

About Pax8

Pax8 is modernizing how partners buy, sell, and manage cloud. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 simplifies the buying journey, empowering its partners to achieve more with cloud technology. The company’s technology displaces legacy distribution by connecting the channel ecosystem to its award-winning transactional cloud marketplace. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, and pre and post-sales support, and education, Pax8 is a proven disruptor in the market. Pax8 has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for three consecutive years — #68 in 2018, #60 in 2019, and #111 in 2020 — as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the US. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at www.pax8.com.

