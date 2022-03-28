TARKETT - AVAILABILITY OF THE 2021 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

English French

AVAILABILITY OF THE 2021 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

PARIS, MARCH 28, 2021 — Tarkett informs that it has filed its 2021 Universal Registration Document with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on March 28, 2022.

The 2021 Universal Registration Document is available to the public, free of charge under the conditions provided by applicable regulations and may be consulted on the “Investors” page of the Group’s website (www.tarkett.com). It is also available on the AMF’s website (www.amf-france.org).

The 2021 Universal Registration Document includes:

the 2021 Annual Financial Report;

the Management Report from the Management Board;

the Supervisory Board Report on Corporate Governance;

the Social and Environmental Responsibility Report ;

the Statutory Auditors reports and the information related to the fees paid to the Statutory Auditors ;

the share buyback program description; and

the agenda and draft resolutions of the Shareholder’s Meeting of April 29, 2021.





The 2021 Universal Registration Document also provides details on the Group's presence in Russia (Chapter 4 – section 4.6.2. Medium-term outlook; Chapter 6 – section 6.1.2 Geopolitical, macroeconomic and market risks) as well as on the postponement of the medium-term objectives set in 2019 (Chapter 4 – section 4.6.2. Medium-term outlook).

