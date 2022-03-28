Sword Group: INFORMATION ON THE NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS AT 28/02/2022

English French

INFORMATION ON THE NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS AT 28/02/2022



Total Number of Shares: 9,544,965

Number of theoretical voting rights: 9,544,965

Number of exercisable voting rights: 9,535,428

Dividends

€10 gross per share Pending to be approved by the Annual General Meeting

Ex-date: 2022 April 29 - Payment: 2022 May 3

Calendar



26/04/22

Publication of 2022 First Quarter Revenue

28/07/22

Publication of 2022 Second Quarter Revenue

About Sword Group

Sword has 2,300+ IT/Digital & Software specialists present over 5 continents to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.

As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT & business project management.

Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.

Market Euronext Paris Compartment B

ISIN Code FR0004180578

ICB 9530 Software & Computer Services

Indices CAC® Small CAC® Mid & Small CAC® All-Tradable CAC® All-Share

Sword Group - SE 2, Rue d'Arlon L-8399 Windhof

