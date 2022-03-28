Audited 2021 annual report

English Estonian

The Supervisory Board of AS Baltika approved on the meeting held on 25th March 2022 the Annual report and loss allocation proposal for the year 2021 of Baltika Group. The Supervisory Board decided to present the annual report and profit allocation proposal as prepared by the Management Board for the approval of the annual general meeting of shareholders. Group financial results remained unchanged compared to the preliminary disclosure on 28 February 2022.

The original audited Annual Report 2021 document is submitted in machine-readable .xhtml format to the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange and digitally signed

(link: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/et/instrument/EE3100145616/reports?date=2022-03-28) .

