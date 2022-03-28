Enthusiast Gaming Reports Year-End 2021 Results

2021 Annual Revenue of $167.4 Million, Year-over-Year Increase of 130%

2021 Gross Profit of $37.8 Million, Year-over-Year Increase of 102%

2021 Annual Direct Sales of $22.2 Million, Year-over-Year increase of 344%

LOS ANGELES, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:EGLX; TSX:EGLX), an integrated gaming entertainment company, today announced financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021.

2021 Financial Highlights

Revenue for 2021 was $167.4 million, representing a 130% increase from revenue for 2020 of $72.8 million

Gross profit for 2021 was $37.8 million, representing a 102% increase from gross profit for 2020 of $18.7 million

Direct sales in 2021 of $22.2 million, representing a 344% increase from direct sales in 2020 of $5.0 million. Direct sales are included in revenue

Paid subscribers as at December 31, 2021, of 220,000, representing an 80% increase from paid subscribers as at December 31, 2020, of 122,000

Q4 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2021 (“Q4 2021”), of $56.9 million, representing a 34% increase from revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2020 (“Q4 2020”), of $42.5 million

Gross profit in Q4 2021 of $13.7 million, representing a 69% increase from gross profit in Q4 2020 of $8.1 million

Gross margin in Q4 2021 of 24.1%, representing a 500 basis point increase from gross margin in Q4 2020 of 19.1%

Direct sales in Q4 2021 of $8.8 million, representing a 167% increase from direct sales in Q4 2020 of $3.3 million. Direct sales are included in revenue

“Our momentum continues and we are pleased to confirm our record breaking results from Q4 2021,” commented Adrian Montgomery, CEO of Enthusiast Gaming. “We are seeing strong repeat business in direct sales, continued conversions of viewers into paying subscribers, and strength in our product offerings, particularly in Addicting Games and U.GG. We expect this momentum to carry into 2022 and beyond.”

"Our higher yield and higher margin revenue streams are expanding, with noticeable impacts to the income statement," commented Alex Macdonald, CFO of Enthusiast Gaming. "Direct sales and subscription combined accounted for over 20% of revenue in Q4, helping push quarterly revenue to an all time high and gross margin to over 24%. We maintain a growth oriented position and outlook."

Q4 Operational Highlights

Expansion of in-game purchasing opportunities and subscription offerings for multiple Addicting Games titles including Little Big Snake, TypeRacer, EV.IO, and mope.IO

Two new event series launched: Pocket Gamer Connects Digital NEXT, and Beyond Games

Record U.S. unique visitor traffic of 51.8 million recorded in December 2021 as measured by Comscore

Acquisition of League of Legends community U.GG, and expansion of the U.GG desktop app

Luminosity Gaming ranked number one esports team on Twitch according to a study conducted with Nielsen

Renewals or additional business with key partners including Proctor & Gamble, HBO Max, TikTok, Disney, ExitLag, G FUEL and Square Enix

New season of Rising Stars announced, co-created with e.l.f. Cosmetics (NYSE: ELF)



Organizational Updates

The Company also announced that due to her recent appointment as Chief Investment Officer of the California Public Employees' Retirement System (CalPERS), Nicole Musicco was required to resign from the Board of Directors of the Company, effective March 25, 2022.

“I am thankful for my time on the Board of Enthusiast Gaming and am impressed with the trajectory of the Company,” said Nicole Musicco. “Adrian and the management team are highly capable and there is a strong vision in place. I look forward to watching the Company continue to grow.”

The Company wishes to thank Nicole for her service, and congratulates her on the appointment at CalPERS.

The Company also announced that Menashe Kestenbaum has transitioned out of the role of President to focus exclusively on strategy and governance as a member of the Board of Directors. As a continuing member of the Board, his experience will continue to help the Company towards achieving its growth objectives.

Other recent appointments at the Company include:

Scotty Tidwell as Senior Vice President of Talent

Alex Gonzalez as Head of Luminosity Gaming

Certain information provided in this news release is extracted from financial statements and management’s discussion & analysis (“MD&A”) of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2021, and should be read in conjunction with them. It is only in the context of the fulsome information and disclosures contained in the financial statements and MD&A that an investor can properly analyze this information. The financial statements and MD&A have been published on the Company’s profile on SEDAR and EDGAR.

All amounts are in Canadian dollars.

Earnings Announcement and Supplemental Information

Management will host a conference call and webcast on March 28, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review and discuss the fourth quarter and year-end 2021 results.

Please call the following numbers to participate:

North America (toll-free): 1-855-327-6837

International: 1-631-891-4304

Conference ID: 10018468

A live webcast can be heard at https://www.enthusiastgaming.com/shareholder-information/.

If you are unable to join live, an archived recording of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Enthusiast Gaming website.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is an integrated gaming entertainment company, building the largest media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage worldwide. Combining the elements of its four core pillars; Media, Talent, Esports, and Experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity and integrated approach to reach and connect with its coveted GenZ and Millennial audience. Through its proprietary mix of digital media and entertainment assets, Enthusiast Gaming has built a vast network of like-minded communities to deliver the ultimate fan experience.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As of December 31, 2021 and 2020 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Current Cash $ 22,654,262 $ 4,323,823 Trade and other receivables 33,801,990 22,424,596 Investments 131,342 124,998 Loans receivable 176,931 194,389 Income tax receivable 356,366 290,077 Prepaid expenses 2,145,184 576,802 Total current assets 59,266,075 27,934,685 Non-current Property and equipment 247,988 354,850 Right-of-use assets 2,885,662 2,848,400 Long-term investment - 2,606,100 Investment in associates and joint ventures 885,269 1,026,910 Long-term portion of prepaid expenses 261,922 263,196 Intangible assets 129,138,595 81,106,007 Goodwill 195,097,659 106,181,086 Total assets $ 387,783,170 $ 222,321,234 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 34,391,221 $ 23,602,547 Contract liabilities 3,890,569 1,625,594 Income tax payable 114,094 - Current portion of long-term debt 2,000,000 1,250,000 Current portion of deferred payment liability 27,244,146 636,600 Current portion of convertible debentures - 7,546,453 Current portion of lease contract liabilities 796,835 578,330 Current portion of other long-term debt 11,121 - Total current liabilities 68,447,986 35,239,524 Non-current Long-term debt 7,681,867 21,651,956 Long-term portion of deferred payment liability 20,794,275 529,124 Long-term lease contract liabilities 2,213,512 2,308,336 Vendor-take-back loan - 5,559,250 Other long-term debt 136,324 - Deferred tax liability 25,740,885 15,161,987 Total liabilities $ 125,014,849 $ 80,450,177 Shareholders' Equity Share capital 387,087,948 232,616,997 Contributed surplus 25,485,361 7,494,164 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 527,166 45,428 Deficit (150,332,154 ) (98,285,532 ) Total shareholders' equity 262,768,321 141,871,057 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 387,783,170 $ 222,321,234





Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss For the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Revenue Revenue $ 167,364,286 $ 72,758,717 Gain on player buyout - 204,764 Total revenue 167,364,286 72,963,481 Cost of sales 129,589,540 54,294,967 Gross margin 37,774,746 18,668,514 Operating expenses Professional fees 3,073,330 2,273,088 Consulting fees 4,591,688 5,805,134 Advertising and promotion 3,047,149 1,409,084 Office and general 6,972,055 2,878,813 Salaries and wages 25,140,326 9,131,447 Technology support, web development and content 10,640,184 4,734,548 Esports player, team and game expenses 5,497,165 3,446,652 Foreign exchange gain (2,079,774 ) (13,832 ) Share-based compensation 18,918,489 818,383 Amortization and depreciation 9,518,471 5,036,787 Total operating expenses 85,319,083 35,520,104 Other expenses (income) Transaction costs 1,490,463 1,882,081 Share of loss from investment in associates and joint ventures 266,641 2,057,135 Interest and accretion 2,844,956 5,236,482 Change in fair value of investment 444,764 (183,951 ) Loss on modification of long-term debt - 1,140,320 Gain on repayment of long-term debt (39,502 ) - Gain on settlement of long-term debt (11,991 ) - Loss on settlement of vendor-take-back loan 316,241 - Loss on revaluation of deferred payment liability 181,707 - Loss on conversion of convertible debentures - 49,002 Interest income (51,529 ) (102,158 ) Net loss before income taxes (52,986,087 ) (26,930,501 ) Income taxes Current tax expense 194,222 5,617 Deferred tax recovery (1,133,687 ) (83,786 ) Net loss for the year (52,046,622 ) (26,852,332 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss Foreign currency translation adjustment 481,738 (44,650 ) Net loss and comprehensive loss for the year $ (51,564,884 ) $ (26,896,982 ) Net loss and comprehensive loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.43 ) $ (0.32 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 121,002,659 83,401,398



