Second Century Ventures Selects 11 Companies for 2022 REACH UK Scale-Up Program

London, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Second Century Ventures, the strategic investment arm of the National Association of Realtors® and the most active global real estate technology fund, announced today the acceptance of 11 companies to the 2022 REACH UK program. Launched in 2020, this is the second cohort for the REACH UK program, which focuses on helping technology companies accelerate their growth throughout the real estate, finance, banking, home services and insurance industries.

“We are excited to launch our second cohort and welcome 11 new companies to the REACH UK portfolio,” said Valentina Shegoyan, managing partner, REACH UK. “We have listened to the real estate industry’s most pressing challenges over the last year and answered the call with a diverse range of solutions in this year’s cohort. These include some cutting-edge innovations which are helping improve environmental footprint, the sharing economy, property and facility management, and agent tools.”

REACH UK announces the 2022 program with support from strategic industry partner Propertymark, the UK’s leading professional body for property personnel, representing members who practice from over 15,000 offices in all aspects of property services. Through this collaboration, NAEA Propertymark is able to further help its members navigate new market conditions with unique access to the best-in-class technology.

“We’re excited to be working with REACH UK to help accelerate their growth to drive digital innovations in the industry,” said Nathan Emerson, CEO, Propertymark. “Early engagement with these exciting companies will help members of Propertymark navigate the world of technology as it develops and give them early exposure to some of the best-in-class tech solutions.”

Companies selected for the 2022 program are domiciled in the United Kingdom, France, Austria, and Estonia, and operate across a diverse range of market segments and specializations. Collectively, this cohort represents a combined valuation of $220 million and employs over 200 people globally.

The companies accepted to the REACH UK 2022 program are as follows:

Solutions in Sustainable Futures

Fyma: AI powered actionable insights for landowners, asset and portfolio managers through real-time data gathering from existing video capturing devices.

BlockDox: Patented technology powering portfolio owners’ and operators’ ability to manage sustainability goals, reduce operational wastage, increase profitability, and improve space utilisation.

Mökki: Circular economy business helping consumers to recycle, resell and measure the impact of their used goods via operating smart last mile mini hubs in offices, mixed-use developments, shopping centers and other buildings.

Houzen: Data driven platform to enable fast financing, valuation certainty and refurb imagery to ensure buyers buy the right home and grow equity value through sustainable refurbs.

Solutions for the Commercial Sector

Edozo: Commercial property valuation platform combining best-in-class digital mapping with occupier plans, transaction data and automation tools for agents, valuers, developers, investors and architects.

Cleverly: Multi-stakeholder solution that uses no-code workflow automation and sensor integrations to provide operating efficiencies for property and facility managers.

Solutions for Consumer Experience

SearchSmartly: AI property matchmaking engine with focus on superior consumer experience, providing higher quality leads, and higher conversion at lower cost for estate agents, build to rent providers, and developers.

Residently: The app that makes renting fast, easy and rewarding for renters, property managers and letting agents by making searching, securing, managing, and moving home a seamless experience.

Solutions for the Residential Sector

Monspire: Working capital finance solution for real estate agents and SMEs providing a real-time credit scoring with personalised accuracy utilising open banking.

Safe2: Tracks and automates property inspections and certifications to streamline landlords’ & estate agents’ compliance processes.

Property Deals Insight: Comprehensive, in-depth property data analytics helping investors, estate agents and real estate service providers analyse and package their property investments in a few clicks.

REACH UK’s 2022 program kick-off is supported by Savills, an event partner with a shared enthusiasm to grow the community of technology, real estate, and capital providers from across the globe to share ideas, exclusive news and cutting-edge insights and drive digitalisation and innovation in the industry.

REACH UK will offer its incoming cohort a robust curriculum comprised of education, mentorship, exclusive networking opportunities and significant exposure to the global real estate marketplace. To learn more about REACH UK and how you can get involved, visit https://nar-reach.com/uk/.

# # #

About REACH

REACH is a unique technology scale-up program created by Second Century Ventures, the most active global fund in real estate technology. Backed by the National Association of Realtors®, REACH leverages the association’s more than 1.5 million members and an unparalleled network of executives within real estate and adjacent industries. The REACH program helps technology companies scale across the real estate vertical and its adjacent markets through education, mentorship, and market exposure.

About NAR

The National Association of Realtors® is America’s largest trade association, representing more than 1.5 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.

About Propertymark

Propertymark is the UK’s leading professional body for property personnel; representing members who practice from over 15,000 offices in all aspects of property services. We are dedicated to the goal of professionalism within all aspects of property, estate agency and land. Our aim is to reassure the general public that by appointing a Propertymark Protected agent to represent them, they will be safeguarded and receive the highest level of integrity and service for all property matters.

Information about NAR is available at nar.realtor. This and other news releases are posted in the newsroom at nar.realtor/newsroom.