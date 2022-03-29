Dycom Industries, Inc. Appoints Carmen M. Sabater As Director

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) today announced the appointment of Carmen M. Sabater as a director. Ms. Sabater is a Certified Public Accountant and currently serves as the Chief Financial Officer of Quirch Foods Parent, LLC (“Quirch”), a national food distribution company with a portfolio of owned brands. She has served in that role since February 2002 and has led Quirch's integration strategy and also has experience with both human capital and technology functions. Prior to that, Ms. Sabater was the Controller of MasTec, Inc. from 1994 to 2000 and was then appointed as its Chief Financial Officer, serving in that role until January 2002. Ms. Sabater was previously at Deloitte & Touche, LLP, as an auditor and then as a Senior Manager from 1985 to 1994. She also currently serves as the Secretary of the United Way of Miami and serves as Treasurer and chairs the Finance Committee for The Public Health Trust for Jackson Health System in Miami Dade, Florida. Ms. Sabater has a multicultural business background and is fluent in Spanish. The appointment, effective March 28, 2022, is for a term extending until the Company’s 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

About Dycom Industries, Inc.

Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services throughout the United States. These services include program management; planning; engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services for telecommunications providers. Additionally, Dycom provides underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

For more information, contact:

Callie Tomasso, Investor Relations

Email: investorrelations@dycomind.com

Phone: (561) 627-7171