Dycom Industries, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) announced today that the Company will participate in the following upcoming institutional investor conferences:

Tuesday, March 10, 2026 – Cantor Global Technology & Industrial Growth Conference, New York, NY

Senior management will present in a fireside chat format at 10:40 a.m. ET. Additionally, senior management will participate in one-on-one and group meetings with investors. The fireside chat presentation will be live audio webcasted and accessible from the Events and Presentations section of Dycom’s Investor Relations website at https://dycomind.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days following the live event.

Thursday, March 19, 2026 – Jefferies Virtual Power x Data Center Conference, Virtual

Senior management will present in a fireside chat format at 9:00 a.m. ET. The fireside chat presentation will be available to clients of Jefferies.





About Dycom Industries, Inc.

Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries throughout the United States. These services include program management, planning, engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services for telecommunications providers. Additionally, Dycom provides electrical contracting services for data centers and other vital industries, underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, as well as other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

