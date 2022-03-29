CORRECTION - Body Energy Club Has Its Own Recycling Program in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued on March 15, 2022 by Body Energy Club (BEC), please note the change in the name of Body Energy Club’s recycling program to BEC Recycles. The headline has been amended, along with the name of the program throughout the text. Complete corrected release follows:

While many natural health and supplement brands move away from rigid plastic container to resealable pouches - to support less plastic waste overall - these pouches do not have a place in today's provincial recycling programs due to a lack of proper sorting infrastructure and resources. As a result, these pouches end up in landfill. Enter Body Energy Club's BEC Recycles Program. In partnership with Revolution Resource Recovery, a waste management company, BEC is making it easier to close the waste stream loop for non-recyclable flexible packaging that would otherwise end up in landfills.



BEC is creating a retail environment focused on waste reduction, waste repurposing, and above all, environmental stewardship. This store-based initiative offers convenient drop off bins for customers to dispose of their used flexible packaging or rigid containers. The following BEC stores currently have bins (click “17 LOCATIONS CAN & USA” on the landing page)

W. 12 th /Cambie

/Cambie W. Broadway

UBC

W. 4th

E. 3rd

Davie St

W. Pender

Gastown

Brentwood

Highgate

Coquitlam



WHAT CAN GO IN THE BINS?

The bins are intended for items that customers may not be able to recycle at home. BEC accepts returnables from anywhere; if customers have purchased bagged supplements at a competitor, they're welcome to bring them back to BEC for recycling.

WHAT SHOULD NOT GO IN THE BINS?

Regular waste/garbage should not go in the recycling bins.

WHAT HAPPENS TO THE RETURNABLES?

Once the bins are full, Revolution Resource Recovery picks up the packaging, manually sorts the materials, re-purposes, and/or recycles the containers.

DOES BEC OFFER SUSTAINABLE PACKAGING OPTIONS?

Yes! Earlier this year, BEC launched a new bulk supplement pilot program at its Gastown location called BEC by the Gram. BEC’s customers can now purchase their favourite supplements in bulk-form, charged by weight, and take them home in a sustainable bag or their own container. This program also aims at reducing packaging waste.

IS THERE AN INCENTIVE TO CUSTOMERS TO RETURN THEIR ITEMS?

Yes! Customers can bring their returnables to the till and receive a one-time 50% off discount smoothie for a limited time offer in the next 30 days as a thank you.

