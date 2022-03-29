Facial Injectable Market Size to Surpass US$ 28.13 Bn by 2030

Ottawa, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global facial injectable market size was accounted at US$ 12.25 billion in 2021. The traditional syringes, needle-free injectors, auto, and pen injectors have all been employed for medication administration in the treatment of medical illnesses, particularly cancer and autoimmune disorders. The market for facial injectables is divided into two categories that is high-end and sophisticated technology-based products. The facial injectables market is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the growing usage of self-injectable devices, and the expansion of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approvals. Furthermore, there is a steady increase in the geriatric population. Along with the elderly, the younger generation is increasingly drawn to the cosmetics sector in order to appear youthful.



The facial injectables are used to improve the physical appearance of the skin in certain areas of the face. Collagen, hyaluronic acid, and calcium hydroxylapatite are commonly used in these injectables to help restore skin suppleness. They areutilized to smooth wrinkles, plump lips, improve shallow contours, and lift depressed scars. The face injectables are currently gaining popularity around the world since they are safe, cost-effective, and require little downtime.

Report Highlights

Based on the product, the botulinum toxin Type A segment dominated the global facial injectable market in 2020 with highest market share. The botulinum toxin Type A in its cosmetic version, known to patients as Botox, is a popular injection that temporarily reduces or removes facial small lines and wrinkles. The forehead creases and frown lines are the most typically treated locations.

North America is the largest segment for facial injectable market in terms of region. North America controlled the facial injectable market and has a high level of knowledge regarding the state of healthcare and its costs.

Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing region in the facial injectable market. The higher awareness about aesthetic surgical procedures, the presence of key market players, and an increasing geriatric population, technological advancements, and demand for minimally invasive aesthetic procedures are some of the factors driving the growth of the facial injectable market in the Asia-Pacific region.





Market Dynamics

Drivers

Surge in demand for aesthetic procedures

The increased awareness has resulted in an increase in demand for aesthetic procedures. Furthermore, as developing countries around the world improve economically, disposable income has risen dramatically. As a result, an increasing number of people are opting for various filler injections to improve their aesthetic appearance. There has also been a considerable shift in attitudes about these cosmetic treatments, reducing the stigma associated with them. As a result, the surge in demand for aesthetic procedures will drive the growth of the global facial injectable market during the forecast period.

Restraints

High cost of facial injectables

The average cost of hyaluronic acid fillers is $682 per syringe, according to American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) price data from 2018. To attain the intended results, most people will need more than one syringe. Botox, on the other hand, is sold in units and costs between $10 and $15 each unit. For example, to treat the forehead and eye area, an average dosage of 30-40 units might be employed, resulting in a total cost of $300 to $600. Thus, the high cost of facial injectables is hindering the market growth.

Opportunities

Surge in adoption of facial injectable

An increasing proportion of the male population is predicted to adopt facial injectable in the forecast period, which is one of the most unique and widespread trends in the worldwide market. During the forecast period, this particular trend is expected to contribute positively to the facial injectable market growth. Additionally, because males do not want a more apparent improvement of their facial characteristics, less invasive procedures such as botulinum toxin are a popular alternative. More males are predicted to use facial injectables rather than invasive cosmetic procedures as a result of this. The facial injectable growth is projected to be aided by such developments.

Challenges

Side effects of the treatments

The market for facial injectables is projected to be hampered by the negative effects associated with dermal injectables over the forecast period. The injection technique used by the healthcare provider, for example, can influence whether or not the patient has bruise and stiffness. The rapid filler injection and the use of large number of fillers have all been proven to enhance the risk of bruising. Furthermore, if the filler is injected too superficially, it can create a bluish discoloration of the skin covering the filler in some cases. As a result, the side effects of the treatments are a major challenge for the growth of the global facial injectable market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Collagen

Hyaluronic Acid (HA)

Botulinum Toxin Type A

Calcium Hydroxylaptite (CaHA)

Polymer Fillers

Others

By Application

Aesthetics

Therapeutics

End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Spa & Beauty Clinics





By Generation

Gen X

Boomer

Millennials





By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





