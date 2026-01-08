Bread Improvers Market Size to Exceed USD 2.92 Billion by 2035, Driven by Clean-Label, Functional Baking, and AI-Enabled Formulation

Ottawa, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bread improvers market size stood at USD 1.60 billion in 2025 and is predicted to grow from USD 1.70 billion in 2026 to reach around USD 2.92 billion by 2035. A report published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research, indicates that continued investments in formulation efficiency, shelf-life enhancement, and production consistency are strengthening the market’s long-term growth outlook.

Market expansion is further supported by evolving consumer consumption patterns, with rising demand for bread and bakery products across multiple age groups. Growing preference for functional, organic, and nutritionally enhanced bread varieties including low-sugar, high-protein, and clean-label options is encouraging manufacturers to integrate advanced bread improvers into product development strategies.

Key Highlights of Bread Improvers Market

By region, North America dominated the global bread improvers market with around 35% of the largest share in 2025.

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026 to 2035.

By product type, the emulsifiers segment held the major market share in 2025.

By product type, the stabilizers segment is projected to grow at a notable CAGR between 2026 and 2035.

By form, the powder segment contributed the largest market share in 2025.

By form, the liquid segment is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR from 2026 to 2035.

By application, the white bread segment dominated the bread improvers market in 2025.

By application, the multigrain bread segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period.

Bread improvers have transitioned from optional additives to essential performance tools in industrial and artisanal baking,” said Vidyesh Swar, Principal Consultant at Towards FnB. “As bakeries face variability in wheat quality, rising clean-label expectations, and pressure to extend shelf life, advanced improver systems are becoming central to cost control, product consistency, and nutritional positioning.”

Higher Demand for Healthier Options Aiding the Growth of Bread Improvers Industry

The bread improvers market is observed to grow due to higher demand for clean-label, organic, and functional options, due to the growing trend of health and wellness followed by consumers globally. The growing demand for breads, baked goods, and a variety of bakery items by consumers of different age groups is one of the major factors for the growth of the market. Higher demand for staple bakery items used in the daily diet in various forms is another major factor for the growth of the market. Bread improvers help to improve the surface, texture, taste, and features of bread. They help to enhance the quality of the dough for a better final product.

The growing health and wellness trends leading to higher demand for healthier options also propel the growth of the bread improvers industry. Hence, it leads to higher demands for functional, organic, conventional, and healthier breads, baked goods, and bakery items. Growing technology helping the manufacturers in the innovation of healthier and palate-appetizing options also helps to attract consumers of different age groups.

Impact of AI in the Bread Improvers Market

Artificial intelligence is being deployed across the bread improvers market to optimize formulation design, fermentation control, and quality consistency in industrial and artisanal baking operations. Machine learning models analyze large datasets covering flour protein variability, enzyme activity, emulsifier interactions, and dough rheology to recommend precise improver combinations tailored to specific wheat origins, milling profiles, and processing conditions. In commercial bakeries, AI-enabled process control systems monitor parameters such as mixing energy, dough temperature, proofing humidity, and bake profiles in real time, allowing dynamic adjustments that stabilize loaf volume, crumb structure, and shelf life despite raw material variability. AI is also used in enzyme optimization, where predictive models help select amylases, xylanases, and lipases that deliver targeted dough strength and gas retention while minimizing over-softening risks.

From a quality and compliance perspective, AI supports predictive defect detection by correlating sensor data and historical batch outcomes to flag risks such as collapse, excessive staling, or inconsistent crust formation before full-scale production, aligning with food safety and quality expectations established by organizations such as the Food and Agriculture Organization and regulatory oversight frameworks enforced by the European Food Safety Authority. Overall, AI functions as a yield-protection and consistency engine in the bread improvers market, enabling manufacturers to reduce formulation trial cycles, manage flour volatility, and maintain standardized product performance across high-throughput baking lines.

Role of Technology in the Growth of Bread Improvers Market

Enzymes- amylases, hemicellulases, and oxidases are some of the helpful enzymes helpful for enhancing the taste, texture, color, and freshness of the dough. They also help to manage dough handling seamlessly.

amylases, hemicellulases, and oxidases are some of the helpful enzymes helpful for enhancing the taste, texture, color, and freshness of the dough. They also help to manage dough handling seamlessly. Emulsifiers- for enhanced shelf life and longer freshness, manufacturers use technologically advanced ingredients such as DATEM or mono-diglycerides.

for enhanced shelf life and longer freshness, manufacturers use technologically advanced ingredients such as DATEM or mono-diglycerides. Reducing Agents- ingredients such as ascorbic acid strengthen the gluten, are helpful to manage the stability of dough, and make for a better final product.

ingredients such as ascorbic acid strengthen the gluten, are helpful to manage the stability of dough, and make for a better final product. Natural and Clean-Label Solutions- usage of organic improvers for consumers in search of organic and functional options also helps to fuel the growth of the market.

Recent Developments of Bread Improvers Market

In June 2025, Novonesis, a global leader in biosolutions, announced the launch of its new enzyme, Optiva LS Prime. The company claims that the new enzyme helps to convert starch into sugar during the baking procedure, allowing bakers to cut added sugar by 50%.



New Trends of Bread Improvers Market

Higher demand for organic and clean-label options by consumers who prefer products with fewer additives is one of the major factors for the growth of the market.

Higher demand for breads low in sugar, high in protein, fortified, and organic also helps to propel the growth of the market.

Higher demand for premium and artisanal choices made from unique flavors, textures, and improved gluten-free options also helps to fuel the growth of the market.

Enhanced usage of liquid improves the dosing, quantity, and satisfactory final product, also helping to fuel the growth of the market.

Higher demand for baked goods, bakery items, and bread options with longer shelf life also helps to enhance the growth of the market.



Bread Improvers Market Dynamics

What are the Growth Drivers of the Bread Improvers Market?

Growing health and wellness trends leading to higher demand for organic, fortified, and healthy options are one of the major factors for the growth of the market. Hence, consumers today prefer bread and bakery items that are high in protein, low in sugar, and enriched with various other essential nutrients helpful for easy digestion, further fueling the growth of the market. Nutritious and organic bread options are also highly preferred by consumers with a hectic lifestyle. It helps them to maintain their nutritional profile along with managing their hectic lifestyle. Hence, such factors altogether help to fuel the growth of the market.

Raw Material Price Volatility is Hampering the Market’s Growth

The fluctuating process of raw materials required for the manufacturing of baked goods is one of the major restrictions in the growth of the bread improvers market. It can happen due to geopolitical, agricultural, and logistical factors. Hence, such issues affect the final price of bakery items and baked goods, further hampering the market’s growth.

Higher Demand for Organic Options is Helpful for The Market’s Growth

Consumers today are holistically following the trend of health and wellness globally. Hence, it has led to higher demand for organic, fortified, functional, and healthier options. It has also led to a higher demand for breads and baked goods with lower use of additives and artificial substances, low-sugar options, and high-protein baked goods. Hence, the availability of such innovative options easily allowing consumers to maintain their nutritional profile is one of the major opportunities for the growth of the bread improvers market.

Product Survey of the Bread Improvers Market

Product Category Description or Function Common Forms or Variants Key Applications or User Segments Representative Brands or Product Types Enzyme-Based Bread Improvers Enzymatic systems that enhance dough strength, gas retention, crumb structure, and shelf life Amylases, xylanases, proteases, glucose oxidase blends Industrial bakeries, commercial bread manufacturers Enzyme-based improver blends Emulsifier-Based Improvers Improve dough stability, volume, and crumb softness by strengthening gluten-starch interactions DATEM, SSL, mono- and diglycerides Industrial bakeries, frozen dough producers Emulsifier-based bread improvers Oxidizing Agents Strengthen gluten network and improve dough tolerance during mixing and proofing Ascorbic acid-based systems Industrial and semi-industrial bakeries Oxidation-based dough strengtheners Reducing Agents Improve dough extensibility and machinability by relaxing gluten structure L-cysteine systems Flatbread producers, automated dough lines Reducing-agent dough conditioners Hydrocolloid-Based Improvers Enhance moisture retention, crumb softness, and freeze-thaw stability Guar gum, xanthan gum, CMC blends Packaged bread manufacturers, frozen bakery Hydrocolloid-enriched bread improvers Yeast Nutrient Systems Support consistent yeast activity and fermentation performance Mineral salts, enzyme-assisted nutrient blends Industrial bakeries, high-speed bread lines Yeast-support improver systems Shelf-Life Extension Improvers Delay staling and microbial spoilage in baked bread Enzyme-preservative composite systems Packaged bread and bun manufacturers Anti-staling bread improvers Clean-Label Bread Improvers Functional improvers designed without chemical-sounding additives Enzyme-only and fermentation-derived blends Clean-label and premium bakery brands Clean-label improver formulations Frozen Dough Improvers Maintain dough strength and yeast viability during freezing and thawing Freeze-tolerant enzyme and emulsifier systems Frozen bakery product manufacturers Frozen dough improver blends



Bread Improvers Market Regional Analysis

North America dominated the Bread Improvers Market in 2025

North America led the bread improvers market in 2025, due to higher demand for healthier baked goods in the region by consumers of different age groups. The market also observes growth due to higher demand for options that have no or fewer additives and natural enzymes to enhance the flavor and texture of baked goods, further fueling the growth of the market.

Higher demand for clean-label and organic ingredients also helps to fuel the market’s growth in the region. The US has made a major contribution to the growth of the market of the region due to higher demand for high-quality, premium, and fortified options by consumers of different age groups.

Asia Pacific is Observed to be the Fastest-growing Region in the Foreseen Period

Asia Pacific is observed to be the fastest-growing region in the foreseen period due to higher demand for bakery items and goods in different flavors and texture profiles, fueling the growth of the market. Changing consumer preferences leading to higher demand for premium and healthier choices also help to fuel the growth of the market. Countries like India, China, and Japan have made a major contribution to the growth of the market due to factors such as rising disposable income, changing consumer preferences, and higher demand for organic options, which also help to fuel the growth of the market in the foreseeable period.

Europe is observed to have a Notable Growth in the Foreseen Period

Europe is observed to have a notable growth in the foreseen period due to higher demand for bread and bakery items in the region by consumers of all age groups. The region also observes growth due to growing baking technology in the region, further fueling the growth of the market. Germany has made a major contribution to the growth of the market of the region due to higher demand for different types of breads and baked goods and rising technological innovations.

Trade Analysis for the Bread Improvers Market

What Is Actually Traded (Product Forms and HS Proxies)

Composite bread improver blends , containing enzymes, emulsifiers, oxidizing agents, and processing aids, are commonly traded under HS 2106 as food preparations not elsewhere specified.

, containing enzymes, emulsifiers, oxidizing agents, and processing aids, are commonly traded under HS 2106 as food preparations not elsewhere specified. Enzymes used specifically in baking , such as amylases, xylanases, and proteases, are typically declared under HS 3507 (enzymes; prepared enzymes).

, such as amylases, xylanases, and proteases, are typically declared under HS 3507 (enzymes; prepared enzymes). Emulsifiers used in bread improvers , including DATEM, mono- and diglycerides, and lecithin, are traded under HS 3824 or HS 2915 depending on chemical composition.

, including DATEM, mono- and diglycerides, and lecithin, are traded under HS 3824 or HS 2915 depending on chemical composition. Oxidizing and reducing agents used in dough conditioning, such as ascorbic acid, are commonly classified under HS 2936 (vitamins) when traded separately.

used in dough conditioning, such as ascorbic acid, are commonly classified under HS 2936 (vitamins) when traded separately. Premix systems for industrial bakeries, combining functional ingredients in standardized ratios, are usually cleared under HS 2106.



Top Exporters (Supply Hubs)

China : Major exporter of bread improver components and finished blends, supported by large-scale enzyme production, emulsifier manufacturing, and cost-efficient formulation capabilities.

: Major exporter of bread improver components and finished blends, supported by large-scale enzyme production, emulsifier manufacturing, and cost-efficient formulation capabilities. Germany : Exporter of high-specification bread improvers and baking enzymes, driven by strong food ingredient engineering and compliance with stringent EU bakery standards.

: Exporter of high-specification bread improvers and baking enzymes, driven by strong food ingredient engineering and compliance with stringent EU bakery standards. France : Key exporter of bread improver systems linked to its industrial baking and milling ecosystem, supplying both intra-EU and international markets.

: Key exporter of bread improver systems linked to its industrial baking and milling ecosystem, supplying both intra-EU and international markets. United States: Exporter of proprietary bread improver formulations and clean-label enzyme systems used by global industrial bakery chains.

Top Importers (Demand Centres)

United States : Significant importer of specialized bread improvers and enzyme systems used in large-scale commercial bakeries and frozen dough operations.

: Significant importer of specialized bread improvers and enzyme systems used in large-scale commercial bakeries and frozen dough operations. European Union : Strong intra-EU and extra-EU imports driven by industrial bread production, frozen bakery expansion, and harmonized food additive regulations.

: Strong intra-EU and extra-EU imports driven by industrial bread production, frozen bakery expansion, and harmonized food additive regulations. Middle East : High import dependence due to limited domestic production of baking enzymes and improver blends, combined with high per capita bread consumption.

: High import dependence due to limited domestic production of baking enzymes and improver blends, combined with high per capita bread consumption. Southeast Asia: Growing imports driven by expansion of packaged bread, QSR bakery formats, and modernization of milling and baking operations.

Typical Trade Flows and Logistics Patterns

Finished bread improver blends are shipped via containerized sea freight from Europe, China, and North America to destination bakery markets.

High-activity enzymes and sensitive improver components are transported using moisture-controlled packaging to preserve functional performance.

Regional blending and repackaging facilities are often used to adapt formulations to local wheat quality and regulatory requirements.

Imports are typically distributed directly to industrial bakeries, flour mills, or frozen dough manufacturers.

Trade Drivers and Structural Factors

Industrial bakery expansion : Growth in packaged bread, buns, and frozen bakery products sustains demand for improvers.

: Growth in packaged bread, buns, and frozen bakery products sustains demand for improvers. Wheat quality variability : Import-dependent countries rely on improvers to standardize dough performance across variable grain inputs.

: Import-dependent countries rely on improvers to standardize dough performance across variable grain inputs. Clean-label reformulation : Enzyme-based improvers replace chemical oxidants in response to regulatory and consumer pressure.

: Enzyme-based improvers replace chemical oxidants in response to regulatory and consumer pressure. Shelf-life extension needs : Improvers that enhance softness and delay staling support long-distance distribution.

: Improvers that enhance softness and delay staling support long-distance distribution. Standardization by bakery chains: Multinational bakery operators drive repeat demand for approved improver systems.



Regulatory, Quality, and Market-Access Considerations

Bread improvers must comply with food additive and processing aid regulations enforced by national food safety authorities.

Enzyme approvals, usage limits, and labeling rules vary by jurisdiction, influencing formulation and trade access.

Genetically modified production organisms are regulated even when not present in the final bread product.

Documentation covering ingredient composition, allergen status, and manufacturing controls is required for import clearance.

Government Initiatives and Public-Policy Influences

Food safety modernization programs influence approval timelines and compliance requirements for improver components.

National grain and bakery sector policies indirectly affect demand for improvers through quality and yield standards.

Trade facilitation measures and tariff structures impact the competitiveness of imported improver blends and enzymes.



Bread Improvers Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026 to 2035 Growth Rate from 2026 to 2035 CAGR of 6.2% Market Size in 2026 USD 1.70 Billion Market Size in 2027 USD 1.80 Billion Market Size in 2030 USD 2.16 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 2.92 Billion Dominated Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Bread Improvers Market Segmental Analysis

Product Type Analysis

The emulsifier segment dominated the bread improvers market in 2025, due to its higher usage in commercial baking for maintaining dough stability. It also helps to extend usability and yield softer textures, further fueling the growth of the market. Emulsifiers obtained from organic resources such as lecithin are also highly demanded by health-conscious consumers, further enhancing the growth of the market. Emulsifiers are highly useful for extending the shelf life of breads and baked goods and hence have made a major contribution to the growth of the market.

The stabilizers segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to higher demand for premium and artisanal baked goods with extended shelf life. They help to enhance the dough stability and inhibit starch issues to maintain the freshness and softness of bread. Hence, the segment has a major contribution to the growth of the bread improvers market in the foreseeable period. Extended shelf life and lower spoilage are other major factors for the growth of the market.

Form Analysis

The powder segment led the bread improvers market in 2025, due to its ease of use and handling, which helped fuel the growth of the market. Powdered bread improvers are highly used for commercial baking due to their ease of use and even distribution in dough. It helps to enhance the flavors, texture, and overall quality of the dough of baked goods, further fueling the market’s growth.

The liquid segment is observed to grow in the foreseen period, as it is highly demanded in the commercial bakeries and large-scale food preparations. Liquid bread improvers are easy to mix and help to enhance the quality of the dough to maintain the freshness and shelf life of the final product. Liquid improvers are easily distributed evenly and allow even mixing in the dough for perfect taste and texture, fueling the growth of the market.

Application Analysis

The white bread segment led the bread improvers market in 2025, due to its higher consumption globally by consumers of different age groups. White bread is a staple food for most consumers globally and is also highly used by households and various food service platforms. Gluten-free, low-fat, and healthier versions of the bread also help to fuel the growth of the market.

The multigrain bread segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to higher demand for premium, high-quality, and artisanal breads, fueling the growth of the market. The market also observes growth due to the bread improvers used for the manufacturing of such breads to keep them fresh for a longer time with an extended shelf life.

Top Companies in the Bread Improvers Market

Calpro Foods

Corbion NV

Kerry group

Cain Food Industries

Fazer Group

Lesaffre et Compagnie SA.

OY India

AB Enzymes

Premia Food Additives (I) Pvt. Ltd.

SwissBake

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product Type

Emulsifiers

Enzymes

Stabilizers

Others

By Form

Powder

Liquid

By Application

White bread

Whole wheat bread

Baguettes

Buns and rolls

Multigrain bread

Artisan bread

Flatbreads

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

