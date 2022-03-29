Octopus Titan VCT plc (“Company”)

29 March 2022

Purchase of own securities and total voting rights

Octopus Titan VCT plc announces that on 29 March 2022 the Company purchased for cancellation 10,964,107 Ordinary shares at a price of 101p per share.

Following this transaction, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company will be 1,287,586,206 Ordinary Shares. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

