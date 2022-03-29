Las Vegas, USA, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Hemophilia A Pipeline Insights | Clinical Trials Evaluation Research Report 2022 by DelveInsight

Hemophilia A Pipeline constitutes 40+ key companies continuously working towards developing 45+ Hemophilia A treatment therapies, Analyzes DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s Hemophilia A Pipeline Insight 2022 report offers exhaustive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline therapies in different phases of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies working to advance the pipeline space, and future growth potential of the Hemophilia A Pipeline domain.

Some of the essential takeaways from the Hemophilia A Pipeline report:

DelveInsight’s Hemophilia A Pipeline analysis depicts a robust space with 40+ active players proactively working to develop 45+ pipeline treatment therapies.

proactively working to develop Some of the key Hemophilia A companies working to develop potential drug candidates to improve the Hemophilia A treatment scenario include Spark Therapeutics, Sigilon Therapeutics, ASC Therapeutics, Pfizer, Sanofi Genzyme, Novo Nordisk, Hoffmann-La Roche, Chugai Pharmaceutical, Shire, Pfizer, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Sinocelltech Ltd, Bayer, Ultragenix pharmaceutical, ApcinteX Ltd, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd, Expression Therapeutics, LLC, CSL Behring, ASC Therapeutics, Poseida Therapeutics, Staidson Beijing BioPharmaceuticals, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, GeneVentiv Therapeutics, Jiangsu Gensciences, 2seventy bio, Generation Bio, Apitope Technology and many others.

and many others. Essential Hemophilia A Pipeline therapies such as SPK-8011, SPK-8016, BIVV001, AGN-193408, Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, P-FVIII-101, STSP 0601, TQG203, SIG-001, Mim8, PF-07055480, Efanesoctocog alfa, WP 1301, Research program: gene therapies, GENV-HEM, Research program: gene editing therapeutics, NX-01, and others are under development in different phases of clinical studies.

and others are under development in different phases of clinical studies. The U.S. FDA has granted Fast Track Designation (FTD) for Efanesoctocog alfa, developed by Sanofi for Hemophilia A treatment.

developed by for Hemophilia A treatment. In October 2021 , Poseida Therapeutics and Takeda started working together to develop non-viral gene therapies for Hemophilia and other genetic diseases. Through a collaboration, Takeda Pharmaceutical will apply Poseida Therapeutics’ technologies to develop up to eight gene therapies including a Hemophilia A candidate under development by Poseida.

, Poseida Therapeutics and Takeda started working together to develop non-viral gene therapies for Hemophilia and other genetic diseases. Through a collaboration, Takeda Pharmaceutical will apply Poseida Therapeutics’ technologies to develop up to eight gene therapies including a Hemophilia A candidate under development by Poseida. In January 2022 , 2seventy bio entered into an option and license agreement with Novo Nordisk for joint research and development of an in vivo gene editing treatment for Hemophilia A. Under the terms of this agreement, Novo Nordisk will have the option to license 2seventy bio’s proprietary mRNA-based megaTAL™ technology for the development of a new treatment approach for Hemophilia A patients with the goal of offering a sustained therapeutic effect.

, entered into an for joint research and development of an in vivo gene editing treatment for Hemophilia A. Under the terms of this agreement, Novo Nordisk will have the option to license 2seventy bio’s proprietary mRNA-based megaTAL™ technology for the development of a new treatment approach for Hemophilia A patients with the goal of offering a sustained therapeutic effect. In March 2021 , the US FDA granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation to Valoctocogene roxaparvovec being developed by BioMarin. The company is targeting a Biologics License Application (BLA) resubmission in the second quarter of 2022, assuming favorable study results, followed by an expected six-month review by the FDA.

, the US FDA granted (RMAT) designation to Valoctocogene roxaparvovec being developed by BioMarin. The company is targeting a in the second quarter of 2022, assuming favorable study results, followed by an expected six-month review by the FDA. In November 2021 , US FDA granted orphan drug designation to GENV-HEM, GeneVentiv Therapeutics’ investigational gene therapy for Hemophilia A and B patients, with or without clotting factor inhibitors.

, US FDA granted to GENV-HEM, GeneVentiv Therapeutics’ investigational gene therapy for Hemophilia A and B patients, with or without clotting factor inhibitors. Giroctocogene fitelparvovec is being developed as part of a collaboration agreement for the global development and commercialization of gene therapies for Hemophilia A between Sangamo and Pfizer. In late 2019, Sangamo transferred the manufacturing technology and the Investigational New Drug (IND) application to Pfizer. The US FDA granted Orphan Drug, Fast Track, and regenerative medicine advanced therapy (RMAT) designations to giroctocogene fitelparvovec, which also received Orphan Medicinal Product Designation from the European Medicines Agency.

The Hemophilia A Pipeline report lays down detailed profiles of the pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage Hemophilia A products, inactive and dormant assets, comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, as well as the opportunities and risks in the Hemophilia A Pipeline landscape.

Hemophilia A Overview

Hemophilia is an inherited rare bleeding disorder where blood doesn’t clot in a regular way because the person affected doesn’t make enough blood-clotting proteins (clotting factors). Without these factors, patients cannot stop bleeding when they are injured. Hemophilia symptoms depend on the level of clotting factors. If the clotting-factor level is mildly reduced, it might bleed only after surgery or trauma. If the deficiency is severe, one can bleed easily for seemingly no reason. Small cuts are not much dangerous but internal bleeding is very harmful to Hemophiliac patients. The main concern of this genetic disorder is internal bleeding in elbows, knees, ankles, and other joints. Internal bleeding can damage the organs and tissues and can also be potentially life-threatening.

There are several types of Hemophilia such as Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B, Hemophilia C, and Von Willebrand disease Hemophilia classification is done on the basis of clotting factors like Hemophilia A is caused by factor VIII, Hemophilia B is caused by factor IX. Hemophilia diagnosis includes screening tests such as Complete Blood Count (CBC), Activated Partial Thromboplastin Time (APTT) Test, Prothrombin Time (PT) Test, Fibrinogen Test, and clotting factor tests.



Hemophilia A Pipeline Drugs

Drug Company Phase MoA RoA P-FVIII-101 Poseida Therapeutics Preclinical Factor VIII replacements; Gene transference NA Research program: gene therapies Generation Bio



Preclinical Gene transference Parenteral STSP 0601



Staidson Beijing

BioPharmaceuticals Phase I/II Factor X stimulants Parenteral TQG203 Chia Tai Tianqing

Pharmaceutical Group Phase I Factor VIIa stimulants Intravenous FRSW 117 Jiangsu Gensciences Phase II Factor VIII replacements Parenteral OCTA101 Octapharma Phase I/II Blood coagulation factor replacements; Factor X stimulants Subcutaneous SPK-8016 Spark Therapeutics Phase I/II Factor VIII replacements; Gene transference Intravenous Mim8 Novo Nordisk Phase III Blood coagulation factor stimulants Subcutaneous FRSW 107 Jiangsu Gensciences Phase III Factor VIII replacements Parenteral Efanesoctocog alfa Sanofi Phase III Blood coagulation factor replacements Intravenous

Hemophilia A Therapeutics Assessment

The Hemophilia A Pipeline report proffers an integral view of the Hemophilia A emerging novel therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Molecule Type.

Scope of the Hemophilia A Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Hemophilia A Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Hemophilia A Clinical Trial Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Pre-registration, Inactive candidates

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Pre-registration, Inactive candidates Therapeutics Assessment By Hemophilia A Therapeutics Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Inhalation, Subcutaneous

Oral, Intravenous, Inhalation, Subcutaneous Therapeutics Assessment By Hemophilia A Therapies Molecule Type : Gene therapy, Stem cell therapy, Small molecules

: Gene therapy, Stem cell therapy, Small molecules Therapeutics Assessment By Hemophilia A Therapies Mechanism of Action: Blood coagulation factor replacements, Blood coagulation factor stimulants, Blood coagulation factor replacements, Factor X stimulants, Factor VIII replacements, Gene transference, Cell replacements, Factor X stimulants, Factor VIIa stimulants

Blood coagulation factor replacements, Blood coagulation factor stimulants, Blood coagulation factor replacements, Factor X stimulants, Factor VIII replacements, Gene transference, Cell replacements, Factor X stimulants, Factor VIIa stimulants Key Hemophilia A Companies : Spark Therapeutics, Sigilon Therapeutics, ASC Therapeutics, Pfizer, Sanofi Genzyme, Novo Nordisk, Hoffmann-La Roche, Chugai Pharmaceutical, Shire, Pfizer, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Sinocelltech Ltd, Bayer, Ultragenix pharmaceutical, ApcinteX Ltd, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd, Expression Therapeutics, LLC, CSL Behring, Sigilon Therapeutics, ASC Therapeutics, Poseida Therapeutics, Staidson Beijing BioPharmaceuticals, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, GeneVentiv Therapeutics, Jiangsu Gensciences, 2seventy bio, Generation Bio, Apitope Technology and many others.

: Spark Therapeutics, Sigilon Therapeutics, ASC Therapeutics, Pfizer, Sanofi Genzyme, Novo Nordisk, Hoffmann-La Roche, Chugai Pharmaceutical, Shire, Pfizer, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Sinocelltech Ltd, Bayer, Ultragenix pharmaceutical, ApcinteX Ltd, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd, Expression Therapeutics, LLC, CSL Behring, Sigilon Therapeutics, ASC Therapeutics, Poseida Therapeutics, Staidson Beijing BioPharmaceuticals, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, GeneVentiv Therapeutics, Jiangsu Gensciences, 2seventy bio, Generation Bio, Apitope Technology and many others. Key Hemophilia A Pipeline Therapies: SPK-8011, SPK-8016, BIVV001, AGN-193408, OCTA101, Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, P-FVIII-101, STSP 0601, TQG203, SIG-001, Mim8, PF-07055480, Efanesoctocog alfa, WP 1301, Research program: gene therapies, GENV-HEM, Research program: gene editing therapeutics, NX-01, and others

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 2 Executive Summary 3 Hemophilia A: Overview 4 Pipeline Therapeutics 5 Late Stage Products (Preregistration) 5.1 Valoctocogene roxaparvovec: BioMarin Pharmaceutical 6 Late Stage Products (Phase III) 6.1 Efanesoctocog alfa: Sanofi 7 Early Stage Products (Phase I/II) 7.1 SPK-8016: Spark Therapeutics 8 Early Stage Products (Phase I/II) 8.1 STSP 0601: Staidson Beijing BioPharmaceuticals 9 Early Stage Products (Phase I) 9.1 TQG203: Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group 10 Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Products 10.1 P-FVIII-101: Poseida Therapeutics 11 Therapeutic Assessment 11.1 Inactive Products 12 Collaborations Licensing / Partnering / Funding 13 Hemophilia A Key Companies 14 Hemophilia A Key Products 15 Hemophilia A - Unmet Needs 16 Hemophilia A - Market Drivers and Barriers 17 Hemophilia A- Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18 Appendix 19 About DelveInsight

