Senvest Capital Reports Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2021

Montreal, Quebec, CANADA

MONTREAL, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $733.0 million or $289.32 per share for the year ended December 31, 2021. This compares to net income attributable to common shareholders of $211.7 million or $80.66 per share for the year 2020.

 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
 (in millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
 For the years ended
   
 December 31, 2021December 31, 2020
   
Net income attributable to common shareholders$733.0$211.7
   
Diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders$289.32$80.66

Contact:
George Malikotsis
Vice President Finance
(514) 281-8082
www.senvest.com


