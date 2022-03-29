Senvest Capital Reports Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2021

MONTREAL, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $733.0 million or $289.32 per share for the year ended December 31, 2021. This compares to net income attributable to common shareholders of $211.7 million or $80.66 per share for the year 2020.
Financial statements are available online at Sedar www.sedar.com
| CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|(in millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
|For the years ended
|December 31, 2021
|December 31, 2020
|Net income attributable to common shareholders
|$733.0
|$211.7
|Diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders
|$289.32
|$80.66
Contact:
George Malikotsis
Vice President Finance
(514) 281-8082
www.senvest.com