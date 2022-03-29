Senvest Capital Reports Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2021

English French

MONTREAL, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $733.0 million or $289.32 per share for the year ended December 31, 2021. This compares to net income attributable to common shareholders of $211.7 million or $80.66 per share for the year 2020.



Financial statements are available online at Sedar www.sedar.com

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in millions of dollars, except per share amounts) For the years ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Net income attributable to common shareholders $733.0 $211.7 Diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders $289.32 $80.66

Contact:

George Malikotsis

Vice President Finance

(514) 281-8082

www.senvest.com

