Paris, Amsterdam, March 30, 2022

Press release

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD AND CLEAR CHANNEL FRANCE SIGN NEW AGREEMENT

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) today announced the extension of its media contract with Clear Channel France. Clear Channel is the operator of URW’s over 600 digital out-of-home media screens including large format screens, digital and print totems throughout its 20 French shopping centres, which welcome more than 185 million customer visits each year.

The 8-year agreement will increase URW's income through an improved revenue share and new innovative solutions as URW takes back ownership of some of its advertising assets at French centres. These assets will continue to be managed by Clear Channel, the global-leading outdoor advertising company which operates in more than 20 countries, with Clear Channel France being the Group's largest market in Europe.

With more than 1,700 digital screens across its European centres, URW owns one of the largest digital out-of-home advertising platforms on the continent.

As announced at the company’s 2022 Investor Day today, URW will further drive new revenue leveraging the high-value audience of customers at its centres through media advertising, brand experience and data monetization.

Chief Customer Officer, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, Caroline Puechoultres, said: “Our partnership with Clear Channel France is an important part of our plan to create unique opportunities for brands looking to connect with the millions of people that visit our shopping centres every year. The combination of our digitally-connected network of Flagship destinations and unrivalled European audience of 550 million annual customer visits creates a unique and powerful out-of-home advertising offering. We will leverage it to reinforce our relationship with brands and media agencies and maximise new revenue streams.”

Chief Executive Officer, Clear Channel France, Boutaina Araki, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have been chosen once more by Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield as their media partner. We aim to deliver together a compelling value proposition on the market to establish their unique shopping centres as a true 360° communication platform. Clear Channel France, with a weekly audience of 18 million shoppers reached through more than 2,000 screens over 200 malls, offers a powerful platform for brands to advertise in the biggest and busiest shopping venues in France.”



The partnership between URW and Clear Channel France started 20 years ago, and has transformed, innovated and expanded ever since, setting the benchmark for premium digital advertising in shopping malls.

# # #

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at €54.5 Bn as at December 31, 2021, of which 86% in retail, 6% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 85 shopping centres, including 53 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States. Present on two continents and in 12 countries, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield provides a unique platform for retailers and brand events and offers an exceptional and constantly renewed experience for customers. With the support of its 2,800 professionals and an unparalleled track-record and know-how, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is ideally positioned to generate superior value and develop world-class projects. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield distinguishes itself by its Better Places 2030 agenda, that sets its ambition to create better places that respect the highest environmental standards and contribute to better cities. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stapled shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Paris (Euronext ticker: URW), with a secondary listing in Australia through Chess Depositary Interests. The Group benefits from a BBB+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and from a Baa2 rating from Moody’s.

For more information, please visit www.urw.com

Visit our Media Library at https://mediacentre.urw.com

Follow the Group updates on Twitter @urw_group, Linkedin @Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and Instagram

About Clear Channel France

Clear Channel France is a player in cities and a media anchored in the streets, enabling brands and landlords to communicate in an inclusive, democratic and responsible way to more than 33 million citizen-consumers.

Thanks to our network enabling to communicate both in print or digital, in a shopping mall, a metro, a district, a city, a region or the whole of France, we innovate in how citizens and consumers interact and engage with us. We are a full-fledged player in the "Smart society", driven by strong values of proximity, creativity and fairness, revolutionizing outdoor communication thanks to editorialized content as well as new citizen services.

Our Mission is to create the future of media. Transforming our estate, to the benefit of all our stakeholders, through data-driven innovations and infrastructure.

Our Purpose is to provide both a Platform for Brands and a Platform for Good. Delivering advertisers’ media objectives whilst having a positive impact on the world around us.

Clear Channel France is a subsidiary of Clear Channel Europe (CCE), present in 17 markets with 16,000 digital and 400,000 non-digital displays. Clear Channel Europe is a division of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO).

http://www.clearchannel.fr

About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) is one of the world’s largest outdoor advertising companies with a diverse portfolio of approximately 500,000 displays in 22 countries across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia, reaching millions of people monthly.

Comprised of two business divisions – Clear Channel Outdoor Americas (CCOA), the U.S. and Caribbean business division, and Clear Channel International (CCI). Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (CCOH) employs approximately 4,800 people globally.

Find out more on www.investor.clearchannel.com, www.clearchannelinternational.com et https://clearchanneloutdoor.com/

