Prosafe SE: Annual report 2021

Prosafe’s Annual report for 2021, which also includes the company’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, has been published on www.newsweb.no and www.prosafe.com with direct link
https://www.prosafe.com/investor-information/annual-reports/
Prosafe has also published its annual financial statements in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), available as an attachment to this release.
Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com
Stavanger, 30 March 2022
Prosafe SE
