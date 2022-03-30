Holy Cow! Announces Investor Awareness Campaign

Vancouver, British Columbia, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holy Cow Foods Inc. (NEO: HOLY) ("Holy Cow" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained the Financial Star News Inc. (the “Financial Star”) to provide marketing services to the Company.



The Financial Star has been engaged by the Company to heighten market and brand awareness for Holy Cow and to broaden the Company’s reach within the investment community through various online platforms and methods of engagement. Pursuant to the Company’s agreement with the Financial Star, the Company will pay a fee of US$30,000 for the initial marketing campaign. The agreement is subject to renewal by the parties, the terms of which will be negotiated by the parties at the time of such renewal. The Financial Star has agreed to comply with all applicable securities laws and the Policies of the NEO Exchange Inc. in providing the services to the Company.

About Holy Cow

Holy Cow is a multi-division food manufacturing operation that offers Ghost Kitchens, Commissary Kitchens, Co-pack Manufacturing and Private Label Manufacturing, as well as its own Holy Cow! brand of in-house plant-based and 50/50 products.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws with respect to the Company. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release including, without limitation, the risk factors described in the Company’s final long form prospectus dated December 14, 2021. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable laws

The Neo Exchange has not reviewed or approved this press release for the adequacy or accuracy of its contents.

For Further Information:

For investor inquiries or further information, please contact:

Paul Rivas, Chief Executive Officer

1 (778) 869 5834

privas@originalholycow.com