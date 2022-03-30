EVERIST PAVES THE WAY FOR FUTURE STATE OF WATERLESS BEAUTY MARKET

Toronto, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everist Inc. (Everist), the next-gen beauty brand built for ‘eco-optimists’, has been accelerating the waterless beauty space since launching in February 2021 with their patent-pending, 3x concentrated shampoo and conditioner pastes. Having set the bar high within the emerging category, the company is on a trajectory to further propel its growth after winning numerous accolades, launching into the adjacent body care category, and securing strategic retail partnerships across North America. As the brand enters its second year in market, the industry disruptor is backed by a strategic commercial plan, expanding product portfolio and a mission to make eco mainstream.

“In 2021 we moved mountains to bring Everist to market and 2022 will be a step-change in our growth and expansion,” said Jessica Stevenson, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Everist. “We’re tuned in to the urgency of our global environmental crisis and want to offer consumers solutions that make going eco easier.” The recent Environment International study demonstrating microplastics found in the human bloodstream highlights the extent of the environmental and waste crisis we are facing and the importance of accelerating the adoption of new, more eco-conscious formats across all consumer categories, beauty being a key contributor to the tune of 77 billion units of plastic packaging annually.

“Waterless, concentrated beauty products provide solutions in multiple ways – they’re smaller and lighter to ship, resulting in a smaller carbon footprint,” said Jayme Jenkins, Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer of Everist. “The formulas can also be very clean and free of added preservatives, and in our case, they are packaged in infinitely recyclable aluminum tubes to avoid single-use plastic. You simply activate a little bit of the paste with the water you’re already using in your shower. Waterless, concentrated beauty is not a trend, it’s the future. We’re so encouraged to see the interest and engagement in this format.”

Award-Winning Formulas

Within a year of launching, Everist has been setting a new standard in the eco-beauty space and is recognized for forging fresh ideas that shake up beauty routines for the sake of our health and the planet’s. Everist has accumulated accolades from top-tier publications, industry tastemakers, and recently been nominated for an EarthShot Prize for 2022 – one of the world’s most prestigious environmental prizes launched by The Royal Foundation and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge – a testament to the brand’s sustainability credentials. In addition, TIME Magazine recognized Everist’s innovative and novel products as one of the 100 Best Inventions of 2021 internationally, and recently, Fast Company announced they are one of the Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in North America. Multiple beauty awards, including ones from Elle, Cosmopolitan, Men’s Health and Popsugar prove that eco is no longer a niche, it’s mainstream and customers and beauty editors alike are ready for truly sustainable options, especially when they don’t sacrifice on performance or convenience.

Continuous Innovation

Putting a premium on staying connected to its community of ‘eco-optimists’ and listening to customer feedback, Everist continues to work on new, category-defining innovations and recently optimized the formula and packaging of its Waterless Conditioner Concentrate. The new formulation now contains hyaluronic acid - an ingredient typically seen as a hydration hero in skincare products. Following the highly successful Waterless Hair Care Concentrates debut, Everist also launched the Waterless Body Wash Concentrate & Compostable Konjac Sponge in October 2021. The skin-conditioning, plant-based, vegan, and cruelty-free formula is proof that sustainable beauty products can also be high-performing and uniquely sensorial. Aligned to its brand promise of offering ultra-clean, low-waste formulas and packaging, Everist intends to further build on its thoughtful product array, offering more eco-beauty essentials to meet the needs of the modern beauty customer.

Growing Retail Presence

Launching first as an online direct-to-consumer brand, Everist quickly secured strategic distribution deals across North America, including with Credo Beauty (May 2021), Indigo (January 2022), Thrive Market (March 2022), SSENSE (March 2022), The Detox Market (April 2022), Anthropologie (April 2022) and Urban Outfitters (April 2022), among others. The waterless and concentrated beauty category continues to explode – an indicator of the momentum of these new formats and a preview of where the beauty industry is headed.

“We’re focused on continuing to raise awareness on how we can empower forward-thinking beauty customers and retailers to choose better and do better,” shared Jessica Stevenson, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Everist. “We’re more motivated than ever to continue developing award-winning innovative products and making them accessible to as many people as possible. We want to continue being an agent of change and helping customers make small changes that add up to big impact.”

About Everist

Launched in 2021 by beauty industry veterans Jayme Jenkins and Jessica Stevenson, Everist is a beauty company driven by innovation and the mission to prove that eco products can be an upgrade. Built with the goal of creating as little waste as possible, Everist’s waterless concentrates are 100% plant-based, single-use plastic-free, vegan, cruelty-free and are packaged in infinitely recyclable aluminum tubes. The brand is Climate Neutral Certified Carbon Neutral as well as a 1% for the Planet member. Everist encourages ‘imperfect environmentalism” and welcomes all ‘eco-optimists’ to embrace the small changes that add up to big impact.

