Dorman Launches Shop Press, A New Hub for Auto Repair News and Thinking

COLMAR, Pa., March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auto repair professionals and enthusiasts have a new destination for news, tips, stories and entertainment: Shop Press.



Found at ShopPress.com, this new website is the news and idea hub for everything related to working on cars and trucks, focusing on repair, technology, and wrenching lifestyle. You’ll find interesting stories from around the world, features on creative people and solutions, and all kinds of other original content that’ll make you use your mind and your hands.

Right now, you can read why every shop should have a welder, learn the easiest way to remove a cotter pin, hear the fascinating history of turbochargers, get an update on how Right to Repair legislation could affect service centers, meet the first technician to win a national auto repair competition, and listen to the definitive automotive music playlist. New articles and videos will be published weekly.

You can learn more about Shop Press in this introductory post. Visitors who like what they see can subscribe to the Shop Press newsletter, a regular digest of the latest stories on the site. People who follow Dorman Products on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and LinkedIn will also start to see Shop Press features in their feeds. If you have a story idea or would like to contribute, reach out to the Shop Press staff at ShopPress@DormanProducts.com.

Contacts:

Marketing: Steve Gisondi, Vice President of Marketing

sgisondi@dormanproducts.com

About Dorman Products

Dorman gives repair professionals and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix cars and trucks. For over 100 years, we have been driving new solutions for the automotive aftermarket, releasing tens of thousands of replacement products engineered to save time and money, and increase convenience and reliability.

Founded and headquartered in the United States, we are a pioneering global organization offering an always-evolving catalog of parts, covering both light duty and heavy-duty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercar, and from hardware to complex electronics. See our full offering and learn more at DormanProducts.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors (many of which are outside of our control) which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the information contained in this press release, please see Dorman’s prior press releases and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including Dorman’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and its subsequent SEC filings. Dorman is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update any of the information in this press release if any forward-looking statement later turns out to be inaccurate whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Visit Dorman’s website at www.dormanproducts.com. The Investor Relations section of the website contains a significant amount of information about Dorman, including financial and other information for investors. Dorman encourages investors to visit its website to view new and updated information.