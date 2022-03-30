Great American Cookies Debuts Kitchen Sink Cookie to Kick-off Series of New Cookie Drops

Everything But The Sink Included in April Cookie Special

LOS ANGELES, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great American Cookies, the home of the original Cookie Cake, is sweetening its menu with the debut of its Kitchen Sink Cookie. Set to arrive fresh out of the oven April 1, the Kitchen Sink Cookie is just the beginning in a series of delicious, fresh-baked cookie drops that will appear on menus nationwide each month through 2022.

The Kitchen Sink Cookie is made with everything but the sink – almonds, twice-baked oats, dried cranberries, chocolate chips, shredded coconut, peanuts, and M&M’S® MINIS Chocolate Candies, and will be available for a limited time, April 1 to April 30. Like all Great American Cookies, its recipe relies on the time-proven secrets dating back to 1977. Fans visiting co-branded locations with sister brand Marble Slab Creamery can also order as an ice cream sandwich with Kitchen Sink Cookies sandwiching the guests’ choice of the brand’s hand-made, small-batch ice cream.

In celebration of the new cookie drop, Great American Cookies will be offering a mouthwatering deal, a ‘Two for Tuesday’ on Tuesday, April 5 for their rewards program members. Loyalty members will receive one of the following treats: a buy one Kitchen Sink Cookie, get one free offer or $2 off a dozen of Kitchen Sink Cookies. Valid at participating locations only.

“We’ve been hard at work dreaming up fun, flavor-packed cookies that will delight our loyal fans month after month,” said Katie Thoms, Senior Director of Marketing of FAT Brands’ Quick-Service Division. “We look forward to sharing our surprising flavor combinations, alongside long-time classics which are sure to become new favorites for cookie lovers everywhere.”

“The M&M’S brand has long been committed to creating all kinds of colorful fun,” said Allison Miazga-Bedrick, Senior Brand Director at Mars Wrigley. “Mars is thrilled to feature our iconic M&M’S MINIS within the newest offering from Great American Cookies, and we know our fans are going to be just as excited to try the Kitchen Sink Cookie for themselves.”

For more information on Great American Cookies, visit www.greatamericancookies.com.

Contact: Erin Mandzik for FAT Brands | emandzik@fatbrands.com

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises over 2,300 units worldwide.

About Great American Cookies

Founded on a family chocolate chip cookie recipe in 1977, Great American Cookies believes that pure, simple delight is part of living a full life. Serving the original Cookie Cake, fresh baked cookies in a variety of flavors, Brownies, and Double Doozies™, we promise to treat you to bites of bliss that prove how sweet life can be. With more than 370 bakeries across the country and internationally in Bahrain, Guam, Saudi Arabia, and treats available to ship right to your door, the sweet spot is always close to home. For more information, visit www.greatamericancookies.com .

About Mars, Incorporated

For more than a century, Mars, Incorporated has been driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. This idea is at the center of who we have always been as a global, family-owned business. Today, Mars is transforming, innovating and evolving in ways that affirm our commitment to making a positive impact on the world around us.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of confectionery, food, and petcare products and services, we employ 125,000 dedicated Associates who are all moving in the same direction: forward. With $40 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world’s best-loved brands including DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M’S®, MILKY WAY®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, ORBIT®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, SKITTLES®, BEN’S ORIGINAL™, WHISKAS®, COCOAVIA®, and 5™; and take care of half of the world’s pets through our nutrition, health and services businesses, including AniCura, Banfield Pet Hospitals™, BluePearl®, Linnaeus, and VCA™.

We know we can only be truly successful if our partners and the communities in which we operate prosper as well. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire our Associates to take action every day to help create a world tomorrow in which the planet, its people and pets can thrive. The Mars Compass, inspired by the Economics of Mutuality, is used to measure the company’s progress in service of its purpose; The world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today.

For more information about Mars, please visit mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.