March 30, 2022
Announcement No. 8/2022
US Distribution Center partly destroyed in a tornado
Early morning Wednesday March 30, 2022, Nilfisk’s Distribution Center in Springdale, Arkansas, was hit by a tornado. No personnel were injured. We are currently assessing the damages to the DC and our stock, as well as the potential consequences of the incident.
Currently, we do not expect this to affect our outlook for 2022.
