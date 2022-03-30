Company announcement

March 30, 2022

Announcement No. 8/2022

US Distribution Center partly destroyed in a tornado

Early morning Wednesday March 30, 2022, Nilfisk’s Distribution Center in Springdale, Arkansas, was hit by a tornado. No personnel were injured. We are currently assessing the damages to the DC and our stock, as well as the potential consequences of the incident.

Currently, we do not expect this to affect our outlook for 2022.

Contact

Investor Relations, Elisabeth Klintholm, +45 2555 6337

