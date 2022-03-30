Adevinta announces sale of InfoJobs Brazil to Redarbor

Adevinta to sell its 76.2% stake in InfoJobs Brazil to Redarbor, through its subsidiary Computrabajo, a company controlled by David González Castro

Transaction is part of Adevinta’s new “Growing at Scale” strategy focused on driving sustainable growth across core European markets

David González Castro to become the main shareholder of the combined business (Computrabajo and InfoJobs Brazil)



Oslo, 30 March 2022 – Adevinta ASA (ADE) has today announced the completion of the sale of its 76.2% stake in InfoJobs Brazil, the largest jobs marketplace in Brazil, to Redarbor, the leading company in job marketplaces in Latin America with the purpose of connecting companies to top talent across the region.

The sale of InfoJobs Brazil to Redarbor is part of Adevinta’s “Growing at Scale” strategy, announced in November 2021. Adevinta is focusing its portfolio to drive growth in its five core European markets and accelerate innovation across its products and services.

InfoJobs Brazil was launched in 2004 as Infoemprego by David González Castro, and relaunched as Infojobs Brazil in 2007 by the joint venture then formed with Schibsted. It is the most-used employment website in Brazil, with more than 44 million candidates registered across the platform and an average of 12 million unique monthly visitors in 2021.

Founded in 2013 by David González Castro, Redarbor, the main shareholder of Computrabajo, is the leading provider of integrated job solutions that helps bring together companies with talented candidates, using technology to optimise the job search process. The business is well-established in Latin America with presence across 25 countries and over 35 million monthly active users.

The combined Computrabajo and InfoJobs Brazil business will create a regional leader in online job marketplaces, with a significant base of regular active users. Bringing the two companies together connects an even larger pool of candidates to potential employers looking to find the best talent across Latin America. Following the transaction, David González Castro will be the main shareholder of the combined business.

Rolv Erik Ryssdal, CEO of Adevinta, said: “InfoJobs Brazil has seen incredible growth in recent years, developing into the leading jobs marketplace in the country. The sale to Redarbor will also enable Adevinta to focus on the next stage of our growth, as we continue to build momentum in our five core European markets. I am confident that under David Gonzaléz’s leadership it will continue to flourish.”

David González Castro, CEO and Founder of Redarbor, said: “With this operation, Redarbor, adding Infojobs Brazil to Computrabajo, consolidates its leading position in job marketplaces in Latin America. I am very confident in the success of this acquisition because of the great potential I see in Infojobs Brazil, together with Computrabajo and our software HR solutions. I want to thank Schibsted, Adevinta and Rolv Erik for all these years of enriching partnership.”

-END-



NOTES TO EDITORS

Media Contacts

Adevinta

Mélodie Laroche

Head of Corporate Communications

+33 (0) 6 84 30 52 76

melodie.laroche@adevinta.com

Redarbor

Isabel Brugada

Senior Communications Manager

+ 34 669 630 796

Isabel.brugada@redarbor.net

About Adevinta

Adevinta is a leading online classifieds specialist, operating digital marketplaces in 15 countries. The company provides technology-based services to connect buyers with sellers and to facilitate transactions, from real estate to motors, and consumer goods.

Adevinta’s portfolio spans more than 40 digital brands, covering one billion people and attracting approximately three billion average monthly visits. Leading brands include top-ranked leboncoin in France, Germany's leading classifieds sites mobile.de and eBay Kleinanzeigen, Marktplaats in the Netherlands, fotocasa and InfoJobs in Spain, and 50% of fast-growing OLX Brasil. Adevinta employs around 7,500 people committed to supporting users and customers daily. Find out more at Adevinta.com.

About Redarbor

Redarbor is an international company with headquarters in Barcelona, leader in job marketplaces in Latin America with a presence in more than 25 countries. Founded in 2013 by the entrepreneur David González Castro, Redarbor has become the third online employment group in the world and the first in Latin America, with the job boards Computrabajo and Bestjobs. The company also has software HR products for talent acquisition such as the ATS SherlockHR and Shermind Partners, and HolmesHR, for talent management. The company has 7 offices worldwide and more than 430 employees.



About InfoJobs Brazil

With an average of 12 million unique monthly users and 44 million candidates registered, InfoJobs is the leading job marketplace in Brazil. The site was founded by David González Castro in 2004. In 2011, after a major product refresh in combination with a successful marketing campaign, InfoJobs became the most used employment website in Brazil. The site’s mission is to help people improve their professional careers and enable companies to find the best talent.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

