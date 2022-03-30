Bicycle Health Honored on the TIME100 Most Influential Companies List

BOSTON, Mass., March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TIME revealed that Bicycle Health , the leading provider of virtual opioid addiction recovery treatment, is being honored on its annual TIME100 Most Influential Companies list. An extension of the annual TIME100 list of the world’s most influential people, this award showcases 100 companies making meaningful change around the world.



“The opioid epidemic is one of the biggest public health crises of our lifetime, yet most of today’s traditional treatment options are expensive and out of reach for many,” said Ankit Gupta, founder and CEO of Bicycle Health. “We are honored by TIME to be recognized alongside so many impactful companies that are trailblazing solutions to the world’s most urgent problems. In 2022, Bicycle Health will focus on expansion to bring evidence-backed, virtual opioid use disorder treatment to more people who need it and reinforce the narrative that recovery is possible.”

Problematic substance use surged throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting Bicycle Health to launch its innovative virtual platform that removes barriers to addiction treatment. Having served 15,000 patients to date, the company leverages telehealth to provide convenient, person-to-person care, including medications for addiction treatment (MAT), such as suboxone, that has the lowest relapse rates and helps people stop using opioids with minimal physical discomfort. Building on this momentum, Bicycle Health will continue expanding its services from 24 states to all 50, partner with additional healthcare providers to ensure patients have the coverage to afford treatment, and establish MAT as a widely accepted form of addiction treatment.

To curate the list, TIME evaluated companies from every sector, ranging from health care and entertainment to transportation and technology. Editors and correspondents of TIME consulted industry experts from all around the world to meticulously analyze each nominee on various credentials, including relevance, impact, innovation, leadership and success.

“Innovation and impact have always been at the heart of Bicycle Health’s mission,” said Gupta. “We are committed to helping patients live fulfilling lives free from opioid use disorder, and our innovative telehealth model for opioid addiction recovery makes that possible.” To care for its patients holistically, Bicycle Health provides synchronous and asynchronous telehealth visits, same-day prescription refills, access to behavioral health therapy and peer support groups, and care coordination – all at an affordable price.

"I struggled with opioid use disorder for two years before finding Bicycle Health, and this is the first time I feel like I'm actually excited and optimistic about recovery," said Bob Warke, Bicycle Health patient. "Now, I can access treatment remotely from my home, see a therapist and provider whenever I need, and join support groups that feel like family. Bicycle provides me a safe, more effective environment to learn how to live my life right now, as opposed to how I'll live once I leave an inpatient treatment facility. That has made all the difference in my outlook on recovery."

Bicycle Health is dedicated to demonstrating that recovery is possible. Sarah Howroyd, LCSW, Director of Behavioral Health of Bicycle Health said, “Bicycle Health truly prioritizes the best interest of our patients in every aspect of our company. As a woman in long term recovery from opioid use disorder, that is tremendously important to me. We want recovery to be accessible for every American and are profoundly committed to democratizing recovery for all people.”

