COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS DATE AND CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

FRISCO, TX, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) announces its plan to release first quarter 2022 results on May 3, 2022 after the market closes and host its quarterly conference call at 10:00 a.m. CT on May 4, 2022. Please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call.
Dial-In: 844-776-7840
International Dial-In: 661-378-9538
Conference ID: 2547726
The conference call will also be broadcast live in listen-only mode and can be accessed via the website URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/agwrc4gm
A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 1:00 p.m. CT on May 4, 2022 and will continue until 1:00 p.m. CT on May 11, 2022.
Replay Dial-In: 855-859-2056
International Dial-In: 404-537-3406
Conference ID: 2547726
About Comstock Resources:
Comstock Resources is a leading independent natural gas producer with operations focused on the development of the Haynesville Shale in North Louisiana and East Texas.
A slide show presentation on the financial results will be available on Comstock's website at www.comstockresources.com. Click on “Quarterly Results” to view the slide show.