Atos positioned as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services report

French English

Paris, France – March 31, 2022 – Atos today announces that it has been positioned as a Leader by Gartner in its February 2022 Magic Quadrant for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services (ODWS), based on its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. This is the sixth consecutive year that Atos has been named a Leader in a Gartner Magic Quadrant report related to outsourced digital workplace services1.



Atos combines Outsourced Digital Workplace solutions with Employee Experience services. This holistic approach enables Atos to provide safe, flexible, integrated, and ubiquitous digital workplace services. It helps organizations increase employee engagement, productivity, supporting business strategy and overall performance, enabling frictionless hybrid working which is a strategic priority for all today.

According to Gartner, “while this Magic Quadrant covers service providers with the ability to deliver global ODWS to clients, not all countries are included, due to their unique characteristics that privilege service providers with local delivery capabilities. ODWS include remote support to end users, end-user device support, PC provisioning for both physical and virtual devices, User experience (UX)-centric services and experience-level agreements (XLAs), use of self-healing analytics and artificial intelligence (AI)-based automation, services to transform the experience of users and enhance business outcomes.”

“We are proud to be one of only four global players recognized as Leaders in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services. This is the sixth consecutive time that Atos has been recognized a Leader by Gartner in its reports related to digital and managed workplace services” said Nourdine Bihmane, Head of Technology Foundations Business Line, Atos. “We believe this recognition by Gartner reflects our continued investment in our growing Digital Workplace business and the relevance of our holistic approach, balancing humans and technology to deliver seamless Engaged Employee Experience as hybrid work has become the new standard. In a highly competitive world, engaging and empowering employees has become critical for attracting and retaining talent and for driving operational excellence throughout organizations.”

This Magic Quadrant evaluated 17 service providers on their global Outsourced Digital Workplace Services (ODWS) capabilities.

To download a copy of the report, please go to https://atos.net/en/lp/leader-in-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-odws

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services, Daniel Barros, David Groombridge, Stephanie Stoudt-Hansen, Katja Ruud, DD Mishra, 21 February 2022

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 109,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on Euronext Paris and included in the CAC 40 ESG and Next 20 Paris Stock indexes.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Contact

Isabelle Grangé | isabelle.grange@atos.net | +33 (0) 6 64 56 74 88

1 The 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services replaces three separate regional Magic Quadrants for North America, Europe and the Asia/Pacific region, called Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services.

Attachment