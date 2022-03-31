Worksport Contracts N.A. Williams Company for eCommerce Marketplaces

Mississauga, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP) (the “Company”) has contracted leading manufacturers’ representative firm, N.A. Williams Company, for category management setup of and operations, analysis, and reporting for eCommerce marketplaces including the Company’s native platform, Amazon, eBay, and mass retail through Walmart, with NewEgg and Sears integrations at the Company’s discretion. Serving national accounts, including, but not limited to, Advance Auto Parts, AutoZone, Costco, and Home Depot, N.A. Williams is well-equipped with industry professionals to manage an original equipment manufacturer such as Worksport.



“N.A. Williams will be working to list Worksport products across multiple Marketplaces, enabling product data, quantity, and pricing consistency while leveraging marketing capabilities on each platform to optimize sales,” states Curt McDowell, VP eCommerce Solutions, N.A. Williams Company.

Our relationship with N.A. Williams allows the Company to leverage Williams’ world-class expertise, allowing the Company to focus on its novel research and development initiatives. Following a professional consultation, N.A. Williams Company proposed what Company leadership considers a winning strategy to implement and continually optimize its Business-to-Consumer (B2C) sales channels strategy. Dedicated N.A. Williams Company account executives will cover each marketplace and a marketing manager will assume responsibilities across all platforms. The teams are now executing tasks to offer these eCommerce experiences by year’s end.

Each channel will also be integrated with the Company’s Monday.com environment, creating a fully optimized customer relationship management suite to facilitate pre- and post-sales support for the Company’s consumer base.

“Our teams and I have learned a great deal on what’s needed to create a successful eCommerce environment and are excited to engage with N.A. Williams Company to provide our customer base with the energizing experiences it deserves when considering our product offerings, including everything from our SC3, SC3 Pro, and SC4 tonneau covers to the modular Terravis System,” said Steven Rossi, Chief Executive Officer of Worksport.

About Worksport Ltd.

Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the IP on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based true green energy solutions for the sustainable, clean energy, and automotive industries. Worksport Ltd. seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based technology. For more information, please visit www.worksport.com , www.investworksport.com and www.goterravis.com .

About Terravis Energy, Inc.

Terravis Energy, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures clean, green energy solutions that power lifestyle markets, with each segment of the company feeding into the derivation of the brand itself – Latin for “Earth” and “Force”. The company foresees the future of the electric vehicle markets and sustainable energy markets through multiple lenses. Its Non-Parasitic Electric Vehicle (NPEVTM) fast charging platform which combines ultra efficient hydrogen fuel cells with solar to create completely carbon-free charge points that can re-energize Battery Electric Vehicles. Its Terravis Nanogrid™ which is designed to power houses and is modular where excess power can be directed toward utilities such as crypto mining. Its Terravis Microgrid™ system, composed of a number of Terravis Nanogrid™ systems, can power data centres and entire communities. Its Terravis Wall-e™ platform is a standalone power backup system for homes in cases of power failures, as well as a “power guardian” that can be used in conjunction with the Terravis Nanogrid™.

For more information, please visit www.terravisenergy.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein may contain "forward‐looking statements." Forward‐looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward‐looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to the view of management of the Company concerning its business strategy, an up listing to a national exchange, future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward‐looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward‐looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward‐looking statements. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward‐looking statements to conform these statements to actual results. No Stock Exchange or Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

