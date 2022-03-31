Sdiptech AB (publ) - Change of number of shares and votes in Sdiptech

English Swedish

Press release

31 March 2022, 17:30

Change of number of shares and votes in Sdiptech

As of 31 March 2022, the total number of shares and votes in Sdiptech AB (publ) amounts to 37,330,027 shares and 55,330,027 votes.

The number of shares and votes has increased during March, due to the exercise of warrants. A total of 216,100 Series B shares were exercised through a new share issue, which meant that the company has received SEK 14.5 million in shareholders’ equity. The total outstanding number of Series B shares after the issue amounts to 33,580,027.

After the new subscription, the number of shares and votes in Sdiptech AB (publ) amounts to the following table:

Number of Number of Number of Number of Number of

Class A shares Class B shares Pref. shares shares, Total votes, Total

Before new issue 2,000,000 33,363,927 1,750,000 37,113,927 55,113,927

After new issue 2,000,000 33,580,027 1,750,000 37,330,027 55,330,027

This press release contains information that Sdiptech AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act.

For additional information, please contact:

Bengt Lejdström, CFO, +46 702 74 22 00, bengt.lejdstrom@sdiptech.com

The information was provided by the above contact person for publication 31 March 2022 at 17:30 CEST.

Sdiptech’s common shares of series B are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm under the short name SDIP B with ISIN code SE0003756758. Sdiptech’s preferred shares are traded under the short name SDIP PREF with ISIN code SE0006758348. Further information is available on the company's website: www.sdiptech.com

Sdiptech is a technology group that acquires and develops market-leading niche operations that contribute to creating more sustainable, efficient and safe societies. Sdiptech has approximately SEK 3,000 million in sales and is based in Stockholm.

Attachment