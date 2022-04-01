English Danish

Announcement no. 8/2022

Alm. Brand A/S – Annual General Meeting on 27 April 2022

With reference to the information obligations for issuers of listed securities on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S we attach the notice and the agenda of the annual general meeting and the complete proposals for the annual general meeting to be held on 27 April 2022.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

Head of Investor Relations Senior Investor Relations Officer

Mads Thinggaard Mikael Bo Larsen

Mobile no. +45 2025 5469 Mobile no. +45 5143 8002

Attachments