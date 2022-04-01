Navitas Drives GaN into High-Power Markets at PCIM Europe

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the industry-leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits (ICs) will highlight next-generation IC technologies and market advancement at Europe’s most prestigious power electronics conference, PCIM (Power, Control and Intelligent Motion) 2022 (May 10th – 12th, Nuremberg, Germany).



Gallium nitride (GaN) is a next-generation semiconductor technology that runs up to 20x faster than legacy silicon and enables up to 3x more power, 40% energy savings and 3x faster charging in half the size and weight. Navitas’ GaNFast™ power ICs integrate GaN power and drive plus sensing, protection and control to deliver simple, small, fast and efficient power conversion performance.

Recent announcements of 40,000,000 mass-production shipments with zero reported GaN-related field failures, and an industry-benchmark 20-year limited warranty have confirmed the quality and reliability of GaNFast ICs across multiple markets and applications with customers including Samsung, Xiaomi, Dell, Lenovo and LG. Application-specific GaN ICs tailored for data center, solar and EVs were sampled in late 2021, and PCIM provides the perfect opportunity to update customers on efficiency, power density, quality and reliability for these new, higher-power markets.

“Europe is a key market for Navitas, which is reflected in our growing team presence, our industry-leading focus on sustainability and the development of multiple GaN ICs families targeting 1kW to 20kW applications,” said Navitas CEO and co-founder Gene Sheridan. “With recent customer announcements from Brusa (EV), Enphase (solar) and especially Compuware (data center) with the looming EU 'Titanium+' Directive 2009/125/EC, plus application-specific design centers, we can demonstrate Navitas’ rapid progress into these strategic, higher-power markets.”

PCIM Europe will take place at the Nürnberg Messe from May 10-12, 2022. As well as showcasing the latest integrated GaNFast ICs with GaNSense™ technology, Navitas will give visitors to booth 523 (Hall 9) the chance to win a Tesla Model 3 Performance, worth over $60,000.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the industry leader in GaN power ICs, founded in 2014. GaN power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control, sensing and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility and new energy markets. Over 145 Navitas patents are issued or pending, and over 40 million units have been shipped with zero reported GaN field failures. Navitas rang the Nasdaq opening bell and started trading on Nasdaq on October 20th, 2021.

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

