Navitas Expands Global Distribution Network with Avnet

TORRANCE, Calif., Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), an industry leader in next-generation GaNFast™ gallium nitride (GaN) and GeneSiC™ silicon carbide (SiC), today announced an expansion of its distribution agreement with Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT ), making Avnet a globally franchised strategic distribution partner for Navitas.

The deal is part of the ongoing consolidation of Navitas’ franchised distribution partners and represents a significant expansion of the company’s channel presence with Avnet, one of the world’s largest electronic component distributors. It follows Avnet Silica’s significant success in reaching European customers.

Under the terms of the partnership, Avnet will supply technical and commercial expertise for Navitas’ GaN and SiC, high-voltage and high-power wide bandgap semiconductor devices. This will better support the growth of AI data centers, high-performance computing, renewable energy, grid infrastructure, and industrial electrification.

This consolidation ensures customers benefit from both regional specialists such as Avnet Silica in Europe and, a globally aligned distribution framework with Avnet in all the geographies, giving fast, reliable access to Navitas products, as well as consistent technical support anywhere in the world.

“This builds considerably on the successful role that Avnet Silica has played in reaching and developing our strategically important European customers,” said Alessandro Squeri, Vice President Global distribution, Operations & Transformation, Navitas. “As we consolidate our distribution network to align with high-power market focus, expanding Avnet’s franchise globally was a natural next step, and their engineering expertise, global reach, and deep customer relationships make them an ideal partner to accelerate adoption of our GaN and SiC platforms worldwide.”

“The global expansion of the Avnet Silica partnership is testament to the strength of our teams in supporting customers in these demanding high-power markets,” said Alex Iuorio, Senior Vice President, Global Supplier Development, Avnet. “Navitas’ leadership in wide bandgap innovation aligns strongly with Avnet’s commitment to enabling advanced, energy-efficient solutions for our customers. We look forward to further extending this successful collaboration as customers drive the next wave of electrification and high-performance power design.”

For further information on the partnership and Navitas’ products, please visit www.navitassemi.com .



About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is a next-generation power semiconductor leader in gallium nitride (GaN) and IC integrated devices, and high-voltage silicon carbide (SiC) technology, driving innovation across AI data centers, performance computing, energy and grid infrastructure, and industrial electrification. With more than 30 years of combined expertise in wide bandgap technologies, GaNFast™ power ICs integrate GaN power, drive, control, sensing, and protection, delivering faster power delivery, higher system density, and greater efficiency. GeneSiC™ high-voltage SiC devices leverage patented trench-assisted planar technology to provide industry-leading voltage capability, efficiency, and reliability for medium-voltage grid and infrastructure applications. Navitas has over 300 patents issued or pending and is the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast, GaNSense, GaNSafe, GeneSiC, and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited or affiliates. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

