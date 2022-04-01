IBN’s CryptoCurrencyWire to Serve as Official NewsWire of Florida Bitcoin & Blockchain Summit and reBLOCKmiami

LOS ANGELES, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire -- IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), a multifaceted communications organization with 50+ brands including CryptoCurrencyWire (CCW), is pleased to announce that Cutting Edge Events has designated CCW to serve as an official newswire for its upcoming events, Florida Bitcoin & Blockchain Summit and reBLOCKmiami.



In addition, IBN will be serving as an official media sponsor of two additional upcoming conferences organized by Cutting Edge Events, Podfest Expo and Vidfest Expo. Cutting Edge Events is an innovative conference organizer specializing in new media and tech-driven events.

“We are pleased to be collaborating with both IBN and CryptoCurrencyWire to maximize the coverage and success of our upcoming events,” said Chris Krimitsos, founder of Cutting Edge Events. “IBN’s many brands and communications tools significantly raises the visibility of Cutting Edge Events’ conferences. With the reach of their extensive networks, IBN is positioned to capture the attention of the right audiences at the right time and deliver our messages with impact. We’re glad to be working with InvestorBrandNetwork and CCW again to share the news of these premier events.”

“We are excited to be working alongside Cutting Edge Events for the amazing conferences they have put together this year,” said Jonathan Keim, Communications Director of IBN. “Their team has a proven track record of producing incredibly successful events in rapidly growing industries. We are happy to be part of what Cutting Edge Events is doing and look forward to attending these events.”

reBLOCKmiami is a one-day real estate blockchain event happening April 5 in Miami, the “Crypto Capital of the World.” This conference gathers the right people from the real estate world, including developers, brokers, agents, financiers, startups, traders and policymakers, plus stakeholders in the real estate blockchain space from around the world. For information, visit https://reblockmiami.com.

The Florida Bitcoin & Blockchain Summit is highlighting the rapidly expanding financial technology industry. The goal of the 2022 edition of the summit, scheduled May 26-27 in Orlando, is to bring together stakeholders, businesses and political leaders from all over Florida, as well as outside of the state, to collaborate on a strategy that will drive growth inside and outside Florida, benefiting this emerging industry. For information, visit https://floridablockchainsummit.com.

Podfest Expo is a community of people passionate about sharing their voice and message with the world through the powerful mediums of audio and video. Vidfest Expo is the right conference for those new to multimedia as well as YouTube and veteran creators looking to innovate and improve their content. These two conferences are co-located in Orlando from May 26-29. Additional information can be found at https://podfestexpo.com and https://vidfestexpo.com.

