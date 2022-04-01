First Bank Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

HAMILTON, N.J., April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Bank (Nasdaq Global Market: FRBA) invites participation in a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial and operating performance during its first quarter ended March 31, 2022.



Event: Earnings Conference Call – First Quarter 2022

When: Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Access: Conference Call Dial-In: +1-844-200-6205 (toll free U.S.) +1-929-526-1599 (all other locations) Conference Call Access Code: 794535

Patrick L. Ryan, President and Chief Executive Officer, Andrew L. Hibshman, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Peter J. Cahill, Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer will provide an overview of first quarter 2022 results. The management presentation typically lasts approximately fifteen to thirty minutes, followed by investor questions and discussion. The Company’s first quarter results will be released after the market closes on April 25, 2022 and will also be available in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website. Conference replay information is also available on the Company’s website.



About First Bank

First Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered bank with 18 full-service branches in Cinnaminson, Cranbury, Delanco, Denville, Ewing, Flemington (2), Hamilton, Lawrence, Monroe, Pennington, Randolph, Somerset and Williamstown, New Jersey, and Doylestown, Trevose, Warminster and West Chester, Pennsylvania. With $2.51 billion in assets as of December 31, 2021, First Bank offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses throughout the New York City to Philadelphia corridor. First Bank's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market exchange under the symbol “FRBA”.

Contact

Andrew L. Hibshman, Executive Vice President and CFO

(609) 643-0058, andrew.hibshman@firstbanknj.com