English French Dutch

Ageas publishes its 2021 reports

Ageas has today released the 2021 Annual Report, including the Report of the Board of Directors, the Ageas Consolidated Financial Statements, and the 2021 Statutory Accounts of ageas SA/NV.

These publications are accessible through the Investors pages on the Ageas website and on a specific Annual Report website dedicated to the 2021 performance: reporting2021.ageas.com.

This Annual Report website also provides a snapshot of the Group’s performance in 2021, highlights a few accomplishments of Ageas's businesses in the past year and expands on Ageas’s future ambitions.

The 2021 annual results were published on 23 February 2022.

Ageas is a listed international insurance Group with a heritage spanning almost 200 years. It offers Retail and Business customers Life and Non-Life insurance products designed to suit their specific needs, today and tomorrow. As one of Europe's larger insurance companies, Ageas concentrates its activities in Europe and Asia, which together make up the major part of the global insurance market. It operates successful insurance businesses in Belgium, the UK, France, Portugal, Turkey, China, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, and the Philippines through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries and long term partnerships with strong financial institutions and key distributors. Ageas ranks among the market leaders in the countries in which it operates. It represents a staff force of about 40, 000 people and reported annual inflows close to EUR 40 billion in 2021 (all figures at 100%).

Attachment